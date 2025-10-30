Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder Gives New Injury Update On Trae Young
The Atlanta Hawks went on the road tonight and got an important win against the Brooklyn Nets 117-112. In the first quarter however, star point guard Trae Young had to leave the game with an injury and was later ruled out for the remainder of it with what the Hawks said was a "right knee sprain".
After the game, Hawks head coach Quin Snyder gave an update on Young. Snyder said that Young does not have an issue with his ACL, but that he is going to get an MRI either tonight or tomorrow and he will be re-assessed from there.
"I think the most important thing is that it is not his ACL. He is going to get an MRI tonight or tomorrow and make a determination from there. So, not sure how long or what respect, but something that hopefully he is going to be back form whenever possible. He did not want to come out of the game. He is such a competitor. He takes a lot of pride in being available. There been a lot of times in the time that we have been together that he has been banged up and he goes out and he plays, and you saw that tonight too. He tried to stay in there.
All the Hawks can do now is hold their breath and wait for good news on their star guard.
To put it nicely, the Hawks missing Trae Young for any period of time would be devastating. Young has been one of the most durable players in the NBA over his tenure and the Hawks don't really have a solution behind him. Expect to see Dyson Daniels, Luke Kennard, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson, and Vit Krejci to take turns with ball handling responsibilities.
The Hawks do have an open roster spot and could look to sign a point guard if Young has to miss extended, but the options there are not robust. The Hawks could also look to the trade market to try and find a viable solution while Young is gone, if that is indeed the case.
Keep an eye out for more updates regarding Young's injury.
Big win on the road
Behind 23 points from Jalen Johnson, the Hawks were able to go on the road and get the win against the Brooklyn Nets, moving their overall record to 2-3.
Johnson scored 23 points on 10-16 shooting and he got help from Nickeil Alexnader-Walker (18 points), Luke Kennard (17 points), and Onyeka Okongwu (12 points) to get the road win. The Hawks had one of their better defensive games of the season, holding the Nets to just 45% from the field and 29% from three as they scored just 112 points.