Hawks Injury Report Released Ahead of Wednesday's Matchup vs Cleveland

The Hawks have three games left this season and next up is a potential playoff preview against the Cleveland Cavaliers tomorrow night. Atlanta had its four game winning streak snapped last night in a loss to the New York Knicks, but they still are in control of the No. 5 spot in the Cavaliers while the Cavaliers are nearly locked into No. 4.

Ahead of the game tomorrow, both teams have released their injury reports. Jock Landale is going to be out for Atlanta while Donovan Mitchell, Jaylon Tyson, and Dean Wade are questionable for the Cavs.

This is the first time that the two teams have played since November. The Hawks are a much different team with CJ McCollum, Jonathan Kuminga, and Gabe Vincent playing key roles on the team, while this will be the first time that the Hawks have faced the Cavs with James Harden.

Looking at the matchup

Atlanta is set to take on the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first game of a two-game series, as the Cavs will visit the award-winning State Farm Arena on Friday, 4/10. Wednesday's game marks the third of four regular-season meetings between these two teams, as the series is tied 1-1, with each team winning on its home court. In two games against the Cavaliers this season, Jalen Johnson is averaging 26.0 points, 12.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, and 1.5 steals in 36.7 minutes of play ..The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month secured a 29-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist triple-double in his last outing against Cleveland on 11/28.

In Atlanta's most recent game on 4/6 against the New York Knicks, the club knocked down 16 triples, marking the team's eighth straight game hitting 15-or-more from deep. The Hawks' eight straight outings with at least 15 makes from three-point territory is their longest streak in franchise history and tied for the 12th-longest such streak in NBA history. This season, the club is averaging 14.6 triples per game, the sixth-most in the league and on pace to be the most made threes per game in a single season in franchise history (previously 13.7, 2023-24).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker buried his 241st three-pointer of the season on 4/6 against the New York Knicks, passing Bogdan Bogdanovic (240, 2023-24) for the most three-pointers in a single season in franchise history. NAW, who made seven three-pointers against the Knicks on 4/6, owns 244 triples this season, the most in a single season in his career and the fourth-most amongst all players in the league this season. The Virginia Tech product is shooting a career-best .399% from beyond the arc this season, the highest clip in the league amongst all players attempting at least 8.0 3FGA/game.