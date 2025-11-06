Hawks Release Injury Report For Friday's Game Against Raptors
The Atlanta Hawks are scheduled to take on the Raptors on Friday and there are two names who won't be avaliable for that matchup.
While Young's absence was expected, Durisic is a bit of a surprise. He was recalled from the Skyhawks recently, but it looks like he won't be able to factor into the rotation versus Toronto.
The Hawks are going to be playing in a rematch of their season opener, which ended in a humilitating 138-108 blowout. This will be an NBA Cup match, so the Hawks are going to need to be at their best if they want to put themselves in strong position to finish as the final team standing in the Cup bracket.
There are some big lessons that the Hawks should take away from their recent game against Orlando as they prepare for this game.
Although he's gotten the start in Trae Young's absence, Nickeil Alexander-Walker's first couple games as a starting point guard hasn't gone well. In each of the three games that he's played at that spot, he's had 3, 5 and 7 turnovers respectively. It's too early to say the Hawks need to trade for someone in order to fill that role, but NAW seems overtaxed in this role. How about Dyson Daniels in that spot?
He's had six assists in two of his last three games on only 5 turnovers combined in those games. Daniels has more of a natural touch at PG and the advanced stats favor that as well. He has a 15.5 AST% compared to NAW's 15.1 AST% and while NAW's turnover percentage is slightly better, he's also been playing at a 24.3% usage rate compared to Dyson's 14.8%. Daniels has just gotten much fewer opportunities to handle the ball, so his mistakes are amplified due to the smaller sample size. While the NBA is trending towards positionless basketball, there needs to be a clear delineation as to who's the lead initiator for the offense. It might be worth considering a change in that regard.
Part of being a shooter is going through cold streaks. Practically every shooter who relies on their three-point accuracy to carve out minutes has stretches where they can't hit anything. Unfortunately for the Hawks, it appears that Luke Kennard is in one of those stretches. The former Grizzlies and Clippers sharpshooter owns a career 43.8% shooting mark on 4.5 attempts per game and he's currently shooting 41% from deep on three attempts a game. That means both his volume and accuracy are down below his usual standards. He has hit 3+ threes in two of his last five games and it's only November, so there's lots of time for him to get back into it. However, he's not going to be a consistent part of the offense for the foreseeable future.
That's a problem because the Hawks are currently shooting 34.7% from deep, good for 18th in the league, and they don't have a lot of threats to create threes on their own. Atlanta is 5th in the league for percentage of made threes that come via assists, so they're doing a good job of moving it around to get guys open in space. However, they need to capitalize on those looks.
