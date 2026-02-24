Hawks Reveal Jonathan Kuminga's Final Playing Status Ahead of Tonight's Game vs Washington

The Atlanta Hawks continue a massive home stretch tonight when they host the Washington Wizards.

While the Hawks and Wizards will be forever linked by the trade that sent Trae Young to the nation's capital, Young is not going to play tonight.

The big storyline for tonight's game, at least for Atlanta, is the potential debut of Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was acquired by the Hawks from the Warriors at the trade deadline, but has been unable to play due to a bone bruise in his left knee. After being listed as questionable on the injury report, the Hawks have revealed his final playing status for tonight's game.

Kuminga is available to play tonight for the first time as a Hawk.

Update: Jonathan Kuminga is available to play tonight for the Hawks.



On track for his Atlanta debut. https://t.co/GsbGqYDOPa — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) February 24, 2026

Hawks looking for another win

Feb 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) fights for the ball with Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) and guard Dyson Daniels (5) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Atlanta enters Tuesday's game having won three of its last four contests against Washington, including taking a 131-116 victory in its most recent meeting on 12/6. In the win, Jalen Johnson tallied a 30-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist triple-double, while Onyeka Okongwu notched 21 points, nine rebounds (five offensive), six assists, two steals and three blocks. Johnson has posted three double-doubles and one triple-double in four of his last five games against the Wizards, averaging 21.0 points, 12.2 assists, 7.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks over that time.



The Hawks are coming off of a 115-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, 2/22. In the final eight minutes of the game, Atlanta outscored Brooklyn 24-2 to take the victory. Per Elias Sports, it marked the first time since at least 1997-98 (play-by-play era) the club has held their opponent to two-or-fewer points in the final eight minutes of regulation, as well as being the first team to do so in the NBA this season. In the final eight minutes, 2026 NBA All-Star Jalen Johnson tallied 12 points, five rebounds and two assists, while teammate Dyson Daniels recorded three steals in the final 5:37 of regulation.



In Atlanta's win on 2/23, the Hawks recorded 52 rebounds (15 offensive) to 34 rebounds by the Nets (+18 rebound differential), with three players grabbing 10+ boards: Jalen Johnson (12), Onyeka Okongwu (11), Dyson Daniels (10). It marked Atlanta's eighth game of the season with 50-or-more boards, improving its record to 6-2 when doing so. Three of Atlanta's eight 50-rebound performances has come during the month of February. In the month, the Hawks are averaging 45.4 boards per game, the eighth-best in the NBA and fourth-best in the Eastern Conference.