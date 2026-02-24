Final Score Picks and Predictions For Hawks vs Wizards

The Atlanta Hawks continue a massive home stretch tonight when they host the Washington Wizards.

While the Hawks and Wizards will be forever linked by the trade that sent Trae Young to the nation's capital, Young is not going to play tonight.

The big story line for tonight's game, at least for Atlanta, is the potential debut of Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga was acquired by the Hawks from the Warriors at the trade deadline, but has been unable to play due to a bone bruise in his left knee. There has been a lot of speculation about how Kuminga will fit with the Hawks, but we might be able to get a glimpse of that tonight.

Who wins?

Feb 22, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) dunks behind Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Atlanta enters Tuesday's game having won three of its last four contests against Washington, including taking a 131-116 victory in its most recent meeting on 12/6. In the win, Jalen Johnson tallied a 30-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist triple-double, while Onyeka Okongwu notched 21 points, nine rebounds (five offensive), six assists, two steals and three blocks. Johnson has posted three double-doubles and one triple-double in four of his last five games against the Wizards, averaging 21.0 points, 12.2 assists, 7.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks over that time.

The Hawks are coming off of a 115-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, 2/22. In the final eight minutes of the game, Atlanta outscored Brooklyn 24-2 to take the victory. Per Elias Sports, it marked the first time since at least 1997-98 (play-by-play era) the club has held their opponent to two-or-fewer points in the final eight minutes of regulation, as well as being the first team to do so in the NBA this season. In the final eight minutes, 2026 NBA All-Star Jalen Johnson tallied 12 points, five rebounds and two assists, while teammate Dyson Daniels recorded three steals in the final 5:37 of regulation.

In Atlanta's win on 2/23, the Hawks recorded 52 rebounds (15 offensive) to 34 rebounds by the Nets (+18 rebound differential), with three players grabbing 10+ boards: Jalen Johnson (12), Onyeka Okongwu (11), Dyson Daniels (10). It marked Atlanta's eighth game of the season with 50-or-more boards, improving its record to 6-2 when doing so. Three of Atlanta's eight 50-rebound performances has come during the month of February. In the month, the Hawks are averaging 45.4 boards per game, the eighth-best in the NBA and fourth-best in the Eastern Conference.

CJ McCollum recorded near double-double on 2/22, registering 16 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes of action. Over his past five games, McCollum has tallied 114 total points (22.8 ppg), 18 rebounds (3.6 rpg), 20 assists (4.0 apg), seven steals (1.4 spg) and two blocks. Per Stathead, it's just the ninth time in his career he has secured those minimums over a five-game span and the first time doing so since 10/25/23-11/2/23. Since joining the Hawks, McCollum has set season highs in rebounds (8, 2x), assists (8, 2/11/26), steals (4, 2/9/26) and blocks (2/5/26).

Jock Landale led all bench scoring against Brooklyn on 2/22, finishing with 17 points on 6-11 shooting from the field, including a 3-3 mark from deep and 2/2 from the free throw line, six rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 16 minutes of play. Since joining the Hawks on 2/5, Landale is averaging 11.7 points on .577 FG% (30-52 FGM) and .542 3FG% (13-24 3FGM), in addition to 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 20.3 minutes. The Hawks' big man is shooting .405% from three-point land this season, the best clip amongst all qualified Eastern Conference centers and second-best in the NBA, trailing only Nikola Jokic (.421 3FG%).

Jalen Johnson recorded his 38th double-double of the season on 2/22, notching 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and one block in 38 minutes of play. Over his last eight games, Johnson is averaging 26.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 1.6 steals in 37.0 minutes.

The Hawks almost blew their game on Sunday against a tanking team. It won't be that close this time around.

Final Score: Hawks 123, Wizards 108

