Hawks Rule out Multiple Starters Ahead of Tonight's Matchup vs Miami

After a long season, the Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat are set to play their final regular season game.

There are potential playoff implications in this game today between the two teams. If Atlanta wins, they clinch the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. If they lose, they could still get 5th depending on what happens in Orlando vs Boston and Toronto vs Brooklyn or they will be 6th.

Coming into the game, the Hawks listed Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, Jalen Johnson, CJ McCollum, Onyeka Okongwu, and Jonathan Kuminga as questionable, but they have all been ruled out. Gabe Vincent has also been ruled out and Mo Gueye is now questionable.

WIth this, the Hawks are going to have Corey Kispert, Zaccharie Risacher, Mo Gueye (maybe), Tony Bradley, Keaton Wallace, Christian Koloko, Buddy Hield, and Asa Newell for tonight's game.

Updated Hawks injury report…



NAW - Out



Daniels - Out



Johnson - Out



Kuminga - Out



McCollum - Out



Okongwu - Out



Landale - (still) Out



Gabe Vincent - Out



Mo Gueye - Questionable https://t.co/FSunRcFQt6 — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) April 12, 2026

Missing players

With the Hawks missing players and Miami having most of its roster available, it is going to be a top battle for Atlanta tonight if they want to get a win.

Alexander-Walker and Johnson are particularly going to be tough losses for the Hawks.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is coming off of his 50th consecutive double-digit scoring outing, the longest such streak of his career, finishing Atlanta's win with 18 points, one rebound, one assist and two steals in 32 minutes of play. In addition to scoring 10-or-more in 50 straight games, the Virginia Tech product has netted 15-or-more in 23 straight outings, the fifth-longest active such streak in the NBA.

A candidate for Most Improved, Alexander-Walker is averaging career highs in points (20.8), rebounds (3.4), assists (3.7), steals (1.31), FG% (.459%), 3FG% (.399%) and FT% (.902 FT%) ... He has increased his scoring by +11.4 points from last season (9.4) to this (20.8), the third-largest scoring increase over the past 25 seasons amongst qualified players.



Heading into the final regular season game, Jalen Johnson ranks fifth in assists per game (7.9), seventh in rebounds per game (10.3) and 18th in points per game (22.5).

The reigning Eastern Conference Player of the Month and two-time Eastern Conference Player of the Week is on pace to be the first Hawk in franchise history to finish the season ranked top 20 in all three categories.

Sunday's matchup marks the final of four meetings between the Hawks and the Heat this season. Miami took the first matchup of the series, winning 126-111 on 12/26 at State Farm Arena. Jalen Johnson recorded 24 points on 10-17 shooting, to go along with nine rebounds and 10 assists in 38 minutes of action, marking his 21st double-double of the season and 61st of his career.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallied 15 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 32 minutes of action off the bench, marking his 28th game of the season with 10-or-more points.