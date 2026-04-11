Who is on the Hawks Official Injury Report Ahead of Season Finale Against The Miami Heat?

One game left in the NBA regular season for the Atlanta Hawks.

The good news for Atlanta is that they already have a playoff spot clinched and will avoid the play-in tournament for the first time in five years. The Hawks wrap up the regular season against their division rival, the Miami Heat and the injury report for Atlanta is in and it is interesting.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker (right great toe sprain), Dyson Daniels (left great toe sprain), Jalen Johnson (rest), Jonathan Kuminga (left knee injury management, CJ McCollum (rest), and Onyeka Okongwu (left index finger sprain) are all questionable while Jock Landale is out with a right ankle sprain.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Miami:



Nickeil Alexander-Walker (right great toe sprain): Questionable

Dyson Daniels (left great toe sprain): Questionable

Jalen Johnson (rest): Questionable

Jonathan Kuminga (left knee injury management: Questionable

CJ… pic.twitter.com/i9Sylr99Xu — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) April 11, 2026

What does this mean?

This is a fascinating injury report for the Hawks. Their starting five and top bench option is listed as questionable heading into tomorrow and what the final injury designations are for this game may show how Atlanta views their first round matchup.

If Atlanta wins tomorrow, they will clinch the No. 5 seed in the Eastern conference and would face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. If they lose, it could get tricky for them depending on what happens with the games between the Magic vs the Celtics and the Raptors vs the Nets. If the Hawks and Raptors are in a direct tie for No. 5, the Hawks lose that tiebreaker, but if tehre is a three-way tie for 5th between Atlanta, Orlando, and Toronto, the Hawks win due to winning the southeast division title.

Keep a close eye on both teams injury reports heading into tomorrow's game.

Atlanta enters Sunday's contest with a 46-35 record, its most wins in a regular season since the 2015-16 season (48-34). Since the All-Star break, the Hawks own a 20-5 record. At the break, the Hawks were four games under .500 (26-30). They will be the third team in NBA history to finish 10+ games over .500 after being 4+ games under .500 at the break: 2025-26 Hawks, 2020-21 Hawks, 2004-05 Nuggets.

In Atlanta's victory over the Cavaliers on 4/10, the Hawks set their single-season record for most assists (currently with 2,440), surpassing last season's then-franchise record 2,426 helpers. Atlanta finished the win with 27 assists, 12 of which came from Dyson Daniels. Daniels has handed out a career-best 449 assists this season, to go along with 901 total points, a career-best 520 rebounds, 149 steals and 31 blocks. He is the only player in franchise history to total at least 900 points, 500 rebounds, 400 assists, 100 steals and 30 blocks in a single season.