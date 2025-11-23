Instant Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks' Blowout Win Against The New Orleans Pelicans

Tonight, the Hawks took on the NBA's worst team record-wise in the New Orleans Pelicans and did nothing short of dominating. The Hawks finished this game with a blowout victory, a total team effort that showed the team has the potential to be when fully healthy.

1. The Hawks offense was clicking on all cylinders

Compared to the last two games, the Hawks' offense looked much better tonight, as they were able to get the ball moving and string together long scoring runs. Atlanta finished with 28 assists and shot an efficient 46% from the field, 37% from three-point range, 74% from the free-throw line, and had five players score in double figures.

2. The defense looked solid

17-4 extended run now for Atlanta.



Johnson and Porzingis both in double figures. https://t.co/NaRz2u96Zh — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) November 23, 2025

For the first time this season, the Hawks held a team under 100 points, good enough for their best performance as a team. The Hawks forced 18 turnovers and scored 25 points off the Pelicans' turnovers, which allowed them to lead by as much as 24 points, which was one of the most comfortable wins they had this season, and a game in past seasons they may have given away that signals a true turn in the right direction.

3. Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis is one of those guys that’s a nightmare matchup for bad teams that don’t have a lot of experience



One of his best traits in the regular season might be helping the Hawks win their “take care of business” games that they have historically struggled with — Grant Shirley (@Grant_Shirley4) November 23, 2025

One of the keys to victory in this game was none other than Porzingis, who dominated this game from start to finish. In the first half, Porzingis scored 16 of his 29 points and took advantage of the Pelicans' lack of size as he shot the ball over defenders and was able to draw fouls as a result. Porzingis would continue his dominance in the second half as he finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocks.

4. Vit Krejci's big performance

One of the less probable names that popped up in this one was Krejci, as he went off for a monster second half. In the third quarter, Krejci scored 12 points off four three-pointers and followed that up with a big-time fourth quarter, making three more three-pointers to finish the game with 21 points, which was his second-best scoring performance this season.

5. Another Jalen Johnson master class

Jalen Johnson over the last five games:



25.0 PPG

11.8 RPG

9.2 APG

2.4 SPG

53.8% FG

56.5% 3P

38.3 MPG pic.twitter.com/bne8G9FdfB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 23, 2025

Johnson continues to show his growth with another monster performance, where it was clear he was the Hawks' all-around best player. Tonight, Johnson nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 18 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, and one steal, with the highest plus-minus on the team at plus-20, continuing to prove his case for being a first-time All-Star.