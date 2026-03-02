Instant Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks Dominant Win vs the Portland Trail Blazers

Tonight, the Hawks had their last matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers this season, and they bounced back from the loss they took in Portland a month ago. The Hawks have now extended their win streak to four games and will look to continue their dominance in the second half of the season as they take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

1. Offensive masterclass

Mar 1, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Tonight, the Hawks came out clicking on all cylinders, and from the start, they looked like a team on a mission offensively. In the first half, Atlanta got whatever they wanted offensively, finishing with 75 points, shooting 59% from the field, leading by as much as 25 points, and dishing out 17 assists. In the game, the Hawks had six players score in double figures and shot the ball efficiently, making 55% of their shots from the field, 38% from three-point range, and 78% from the free-throw line. They finished scoring 66 points in the paint and made 15 three-pointers as a team.

2. Onyeka Okongwu

Big O has SIX threes in the first half for 20 PTS 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/FQSFvX0W3X — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 2, 2026

While this game was an overall team performance, Okongwu was the biggest difference-maker for Atlanta, scoring with ease. While he did score 20 points in the first half, most of it came because Portland's Donovan Clingan did not step out to the perimeter to guard Okongwu, leaving him open for many three-point opportunities. Okongwu finished the first half with six three-pointers made and finished the game with a double-double of 25 points, 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and one block.

3. Defense set the tone

🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/tOtFJeJ34B — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 1, 2026

For Atlanta, the way they got this big of a lead tonight was due to the dominance that they displayed on the defensive end. With Portland missing two of its top scorers and playmakers, the Hawks became aggressive early on, forcing 17 turnovers, scoring 30 points off Portland's turnovers, and finishing with 10 steals. The Hawks would hold Portland to 40% shooting from the field and 35% shooting from three-point range.

4. Jonathan Kuminga

“Thank you Warriors” chants from Atlanta’s 404 Crew while Jonathan Kuminga shoots free throws. pic.twitter.com/SekcbbxaqJ — Zach Langley (@ZachLangleyNBA) March 1, 2026

The Kuminga hype train continues, as tonight, he put on another entertaining performance for the fans in Atlanta. In the fourth quarter, Kuminga scored 11 to finish the game with 20 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and a couple of highlight reel dunks that had Hawks fans buzzing. Over the past three games Kuminga has played, it has looked more and more like the Hawks front office has found its path to the future.