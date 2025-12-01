Instant Takeaways From The Atlanta Hawks' Double Overtime Win Against The 76ers

The Atlanta Hawks started a two-game road trip tonight after a nice win at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Hawks went on the road to take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a back-and-forth thriller that ended with the Hawks getting another win.

1. A tough gritty win

Hawks shot 0/9 from three in the first quarter.



Still, they only trail by 4. — Zach Langley (@langleyatl) November 30, 2025

Early on, you could tell what kind of game this was going to be for both teams: the Hawks played slowly to start but eventually picked it up late. This was a game of runs, as both teams went on scoring droughts, leading to two overtimes. Both teams struggled to shoot throughout, and the game eventually came down to an entertaining finish once they found their rhythm, with Jalen Johnson and Tyrese Maxey finishing with more than 40 points each.

2. Another slow start to the second half

The Hawks scoring drought has reached 4+ minutes.



8 straight empty trips.



11 straight Philadelphia points.



(mercifully, NAW checks back in) — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) December 1, 2025

For much of the season, the Hawks' problem in losing so many close games is that they come out slow in the second half. The third quarter is usually the slow part where things usually break away from the Hawks, and it was heading that way until Alexander-Walker subbed back in the game for them and made things easier offensively, but still ended up in overtime as the Hawks gave up five points in the final seconds of the fourth quarter.

3. Jalen Johnson's career night

CAREER-HIGH 41 POINTS FOR JALEN JOHNSON!!!



Hawks leading in double overtime on NBA League Pass. pic.twitter.com/AtJIscowEP — NBA (@NBA) December 1, 2025

Another game, another historic and All-Star performance for Johnson, as he finished with his career high 41 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists, one steal, and one block on 47% shooting from the field, 77% from the free-throw line, and 50% from the three-point range. Johnson continues to prove himself as the Hawks' future piece. He has shown the ability to get better in clutch situations, closing overtime with two clutch three-pointers in the final minute and a half of the second overtime.

4. Nickeil Alexander-Walker puts on another effective performance

Nickeil Alexander-Walker tonight:



34 Points

8 Rebounds

7 Assists

11/22 FGM

6/11 3PM

6/6 FTM

+19 +/-

44 Minutes



Thriving in Atlanta. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NO8wV5GpOB — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 1, 2025

At this point, the biggest acquisition of free agency this summer is none other than Alexander-Walker. Since getting more comfortable in his new role in Atlanta, Alexander-Walker has looked significantly better as an overall player, playing more minutes and being used more on both ends of the court since the Trae Young injury. In this game, he was most effective with getting to the basket and shooting the three-ball as he made 54% shooting from three-point range, 50% shooting from the field, and 100% from the free-throw line to go along with one steal and one block, showing his impact on both ends of the court.

More Atlanta Hawks News: