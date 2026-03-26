Instant Takeaways From the Atlanta Hawks Statement Win vs Detroit

Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks came into this game playing some of the best basketball of the season, having won 13 of their last 14 games. After this game, the Hawks have now won 14 of their last 15 games and have beaten a formidable contender.

Let's take a look at how Atlanta pulled out a much-needed victory on the road against the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

1. Offense looked good early

JJ in his first half back:



17 PTS

7-11 FG

7 AST

4 REB pic.twitter.com/FLjiGNSeZb — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 26, 2026

While things would tail off in the second half, the Hawks were looking very promising in a surprising blowout performance in the first half. Considering that Detroit is the second-best defensive-ranked team in the NBA, the Hawks were able to get all of their starters in double figures in scoring. In the first half, Atlanta finished with 18 assists, and shooting 59% from the field and 48% from three-point range.

2. Second half collapse

Hawks lead by 3 at the end of Q3.



Atlanta got torched for 40 points in the period, including 25 in the first 6 minutes. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) March 26, 2026

To start the second half, the Hawks found themselves coming out more lackadaisical than in the first half. The Pistons would go on a 14-0 run after Atlanta missed their first few shots of the second half, and on defense, the Hawks weren't able to get any stops to stop the bleeding, which led to them being in a tough battle to close things out. While the Hawks blew a 21 point lead, they wouldn't let things get out of control before eventually getting a tough win in overtime.

3. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

14 for NAW in the first quarter ‼️ pic.twitter.com/2oZAmT9e8V — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 25, 2026

Since the All-Star Break, Alexander-Walker has been on a tear as he has averaged 21 points per game, and tonight, he would continue his scoring output. In the first half, Alexander-Walker scored 14 points without missing a shot and finished the game scoring 21 points, and added some solid defensive plays.

4. Crazy ending

CJ float game and 1 🛟 pic.twitter.com/16v7tFSWpp — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 26, 2026

While things got close in the second half, both teams kept things interesting with a back-and-forth battle in the fourth quarter. In the fourth, CJ McCollum dominated the game as he scored 11 straight points to finish with 27 points, while Tobias Harris also took over for Detroit, scoring some clutch buckets and finishing with 22 points. However, in overtime, things would remain a fast-paced battle, and the Hawks would end up winning on a couple of missed shots by Detroit and clutch baskets.

5. Dyson Daniels

Dyson Daniels has 13 rebounds and 8 offensive rebounds. — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) March 26, 2026

Daniels has been the wildcard for the Hawks, and tonight, that was on display again as he made some big-time plays for them. While in a tight battle late, Daniels would get a much-needed steal on Jalen Duren, leading to an Atlanta fastbreak and foul. In the end, Daniels would finish with a new career high in rebounds with 13 and would help dish out some much-needed scoring with 16 points while having a clutch floater.