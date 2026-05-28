Ranking the Atlanta Hawks Most Valuable Trade Assets

The Atlanta Hawks are a very well-positioned team heading into the summer. They have high-level players on favorable contracts, as well as a re-stocked pile of draft picks. Not even two years ago, the Hawks' draft pick total was bleak thanks to the Dejounte Murray trade, but thanks to some smart deals from the front office, the Hawks are back to normal and are in as good a position as any team not named Oklahoma City, San Antonio, or Memphis.

When looking at the Hawks tradeable assets (players and picks), which of them is the most valuable right now?

Honorable mention- Hawks 1st round picks beyond 2028

Because we are not completely sure how the newest 3-2-1 NBA Draft Lottery proposal is going to affect how teams trade future picks and what their value might be under the new rules, it is hard to say what their value is.

9. F Asa Newell

Apr 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Asa Newell (14) looks to pass against Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson (16) during the first half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Newell had a pretty solid rookie campaign in the NBA, as he flashed the ability to score in multiple ways as well as handle the ball. He spent most of his time in the G-League this past season and seems like he is on an upward trajectory in terms of development, especially if he can improve defensively.

He is on a cheap contract and showed he can play in the NBA, which does make him valuable and if the Hawks wanted to land land a certain caliber of player in a trade, teams might be intrigued by Newell and want him on his rookie deal.

8. No. 23 Overall Pick (2026 Draft)

Atlanta has two first round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft and this is the least valuable of the two.

While there are still going to be quality players at this spot in the draft, players pulling out of the draft or deciding not to enter at all have made the quality go down around this spot. Atlanta could still use this pick or trade it for future asset or player.

7. G/F Dyson Daniels

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) grabs a loose ball against the New York Knicks in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Some may view Dyson Daniels' contract negatively, but I think that the Hawks paying him only $25 million annually is a steal for a player with his skill set.

Yes, Daniels is not the strongest three-point shooter, but I think that he is better than last year's numbers suggest. What Daniels is is one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA and someone who has grown a lot in terms of passing ability, rebounding, and getting into the paint.

I don't think the Hawks would trade Daniels unless it was for a star level player and if he improves his shooting numbers, he might become the most valuable trade asset that the Hawks have.

6. C Onyeka Okongwu

Apr 10, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) warms up on the court prior to the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Okongwu is one of the best value contracts for a center in the NBA and is only making $16.1 million next season.

While Okongwu's can cause matchup problems with bigger centers and he is not much of a rim protecter, he is a very good shooter, rebounder, and team defender. He has two years left on his current deal and similar to Daniels, I don't think the Hawks would ever trade Okongwu for anything other than a true star player.

One of the priorities for the Hawks this offseason should be finding the right center to pair with Okongwu, whether that is through the draft, free agency, or a trade.

5. F Jonathan Kuminga

Apr 18, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles during the second half of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Is Kuminga a better player than either Daniels or Okongwu? No, but the fact that he is on an expiring contract worth $24.3 million makes him inherently more valuable and easier to move.

Kuminga had a very interesting stint with the Hawks over the final course of the season, becoming their most important bench player on both ends of the floor. Atlanta traded for him because of his ability to pressure the rim and defend, which he did. He is not a great shooter though and has a tendency to hold onto the ball and stop the movement on offense.

If Atlanta wants to trade for someone to improve their team, it very well might be with the Kuminga's contract.

4. 2027 1st round pick (least favorable of Milwaukee and New Orleans, top four protected)

This pick is not as valuable as the pick the Hawks got from New Orleans last summer, but it still could be as high as No. 5. If the Bucks end up trading Giannis Antetokounmpo, it is likely that both the Pelicans and the Bucks miss the playoffs and this pick could be in the top 10 at least.

A couple of things hold this pick back from being more valuable. For starters, the pick is the least valuable of the two selections, unlike the 2026 selection. It is also top four protected, meaning that there is a slight chance that the Hawks don't get this pick at all if both the Pelicans and the Bucks are in the top four.

The third thing to know is that as of right now, most draft analysts are projecting this to be a down draft, especially at the top. The combination of all these things make this a valuable asset to have, but not the most valuable that the Hawks have.

3. G Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Apr 20, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) reacts during the first quarter of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

When the Hawks signed Alexander-Walker last offseason, they could not have imagined the kind of value that they would be getting back.

Alexander-Walker had the best season of his career, by far, in terms of scoring and he is being paid right around the mid-level exception. On top of that, he is a very good perimeter defender, though maybe not quite on the level that Dyson Daniels is on.

It is not too early to say that he is one of the best free agent signings in Hawks history and one of the best contracts in the NBA. Don't expect to see the Hawks move him unless for a verified superstar.

2. Jalen Johnson

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives on New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

First of all, just because Johnson is included on this list does not mean that I think he is going to be traded. But he just made an All-NBA team, is 24 years old, and is making $30 million per year for the next four years.

That is great value, especially for a player who continues to ascend in the NBA and get better and better. Johnson is going to be a cornerstone player for the Hawks moving forward and again, the only way he would ever be moved if it was for a top five type of player in the NBA.

1. The No. 8 overall pick (2026 Draft)

This pick did not jump up into the top four like the Hawks wanted, but they are the only playoff team with a top ten pick and one of two playoff teams with a lottery pick.

The quality of this draft makes this a very valuable asset, and Atlanta could use it to select a player, trade down to gather more assets, trade up and get a player they want, or trade it for a star player. Being a quality team like the Hawks and having a pick like this is a fantastic position to be in.