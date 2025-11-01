Instant Takeaways From The Hawks 128-108 Win Against The Pacers
The Atlanta Hawks officially began NBA Cup play tonight as they took on the Indiana Pacers in the Hawks' third game of a four-game road trip.
1. Hawks played with a sense of urgency and togetherness
Similar to the last game, the Hawks were clicking as a team, and it showed on both ends of the court as they were able to get seven players in double-figure scoring. This came as a result of the Hawks being unselfish and passing the ball around as they ended the game with 30 assists and were able to get to the basket with ease, scoring 74 points in the paint. The Pacers' lack of size hurt them in this one as the Hawks were able to put pressure on the rim and put them in foul trouble early in the game.
2. Defense was a clear focus tonight
One of the Hawks' points of emphasis this season was the defensive end of the court, and tonight they were able to do that after another slow start that found them down by 12 in the first quarter. The Hawks held Indiana to 35% shooting from the field and 28% shooting from three-point range, while also scoring 19 points off the Pacers' turnovers, which resulted from 10 steals and five blocks. The Hawks would also key in on Pascal Siakam and look to tire him out, as he was the main focal point of Indiana's offense, which worked in the Hawks' favor, as he was inefficient, shooting 33% from the field and 33% from three-point range.
3. Jalen Johnson posts a near triple double
Coming into this game, it was expected that the Hawks would be without All-Star point guard Trae Young and that Jalen Johnson would likely have more room to step up to prove himself, as he did just that since Young's injury. Tonight, Johnson finished the game with 22 points, 13 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and one block as the Pacers had no answer for Johnson defensively. This could be a glimpse of what's to come in the near future, making you wonder what teams should be worried about once the Hawks can get healthy, as Johnson has said he believes the Hawks are building something special this season.
4. Dyson Daniels and Nickeil Alexander-Walker backcourt looks promising
The Hawks made the transition to Alexander-Walker tonight for the starting point guard position, and that meant he would get to start alongside Daniels, which was something that looked promising early this season and in the preseason. One of the more viral plays from the backcourt duo was when they locked up Indiana on defense and forced Siakam into a turnover after he lost control of the ball, leading to a forced pass to Alexander-Walker after Daniels dove to the floor to steal the ball from Siakam. Daniels finished with 18 points, nine rebounds, six assists, and three steals, and Alexander Walker finished with 21 points, three rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
5. Zaccharie Risacher
Risacher has been one of the more interesting Hawks players this season, as he started the season well, scoring 16 points before spraining his ankle in the first game, then missing the next two. He hasn't looked exceptionally like himself until tonight, when he had his first double-digit scoring performance since opening night. Risacher finished with 13 points and made three shots from three-point range to go along with two steals and one block.