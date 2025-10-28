Instant Takeaways From The Hawks Loss Against The Bulls

Hawks led the Bulls by as many as 13 in the first half but will take only a 1-point lead into halftime.



Only 3 turnovers for ATL but some shaky shooting.



16 points for Porzingis.



15 points for Johnson.



8 points, 8 assists, 0 TOV for Trae Young. https://t.co/K8BYi92yJ3