Instant Takeaways From The Hawks Win Against The Nets
Tonight, the Atlanta Hawks took on the Brooklyn Nets, who are currently the worst team in the NBA, now at 0-5, and earned a much-needed win. While winning in an expected matchup, the Hawks also lost one of their star players in Trae Young.
1. Hawks capitalize on Brooklyn's bad offense
Heading into tonight's game, the Nets were giving up 55 points per game inside the paint, in part because they were shooting so many three-pointers. The Hawks, however, used this to their advantage, getting out on the fast break and scoring inside the paint with ease, as they ended the first half with 12 fast-break points, 28 points in the paint, and 20 points off the Nets' turnovers. For the game, the Hawks shot 47% from the field, 39% from three-point range, 27 points off turnovers, and 33 assists for the game.
2. Hawks defense showed potential
Defensively, the Hawks forced the Nets into many bad plays, leading to turnovers and forced shots that the Hawks capitalized on. The Hawks finished the game with 11 steals, forced 16 turnovers, and blocked eight shots, all while holding the Nets to 30% shooting from three-point range. The defensive MVPs for this game would be Alexander-Walker and Daniels due to their ability to play on-ball defense and create turnovers.
3. Nickeil Alexander-Walker
One of the more under-the-radar players for the Hawks has been none other than Alexander-Walker, who put on another solid performance. In the first half, they finished with seven points, but followed up with 18 points in the second half, grabbing three rebounds, dishing out three assists, recording two steals, and blocking three shots. NAW finished the game guarding Cam Thomas and making it challenging for him to score in the clutch.
4. Trae Young Injury
Early in the game, the Hawks suffered a significant blow when All-Star point guard Trae Young went down with what was called a sprained knee. While the specifics of the injury aren't fully clarified, Young will have an MRI to determine the exact diagnosis and the length of his recovery.
5. Jalen Johnson
After a dominant performance against the Bulls, Johnson followed that up tonight with another solid game as he finished with a near triple-double of 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and one steal on 62% shooting from the field. Johnson played a crucial role for the Hawks after Young's injury and will likely be depended on to continue doing so if Young misses some time with his injury, giving Johnson the chance to prove his All-Star potential further.