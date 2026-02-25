Jalen Johnson Ruled Out For The Rest Of Tonight's Game vs Washington

The Atlanta Hawks are looking for their second straight win and third in their last four games since returning from the All-Star Break and they are hosting the Washington Wizards tonight.

In the first quarter of tonight's game, Hawks star forward Jalen Johnson left the game, quetionable to return with a left hip flexor, but he has now been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Jalen Johnson (left hip flexor) will not return to tonight’s game. — Hawks PR (@HawksPR) February 25, 2026

The Hawks should be fine without Johnson for the rest of tonight's game against one of the worst teams in the league, but it will be worth monitoring how this impacts him going forward. The Hawks host the Wizards again on Thursda and then their next game is a home contest against Portland.

In the meantime, expect more minutes for Jonathan Kuminga and Mouhamed Gueye at the forward spot. Hopefully for the Hawks, this is nothing more than a temporary ailment.

Atlanta enters Tuesday's game having won three of its last four contests against Washington, including taking a 131-116 victory in its most recent meeting on 12/6. In the win, Jalen Johnson tallied a 30-point, 12-rebound, 12-assist triple-double, while Onyeka Okongwu notched 21 points, nine rebounds (five offensive), six assists, two steals and three blocks. Johnson has posted three double-doubles and one triple-double in four of his last five games against the Wizards, averaging 21.0 points, 12.2 assists, 7.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks over that time.



The Hawks are coming off of a 115-104 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, 2/22. In the final eight minutes of the game, Atlanta outscored Brooklyn 24-2 to take the victory. Per Elias Sports, it marked the first time since at least 1997-98 (play-by-play era) the club has held their opponent to two-or-fewer points in the final eight minutes of regulation, as well as being the first team to do so in the NBA this season. In the final eight minutes, 2026 NBA All-Star Jalen Johnson tallied 12 points, five rebounds and two assists, while teammate Dyson Daniels recorded three steals in the final 5:37 of regulation.



In Atlanta's win on 2/23, the Hawks recorded 52 rebounds (15 offensive) to 34 rebounds by the Nets (+18 rebound differential), with three players grabbing 10+ boards: Jalen Johnson (12), Onyeka Okongwu (11), Dyson Daniels (10). It marked Atlanta's eighth game of the season with 50-or-more boards, improving its record to 6-2 when doing so. Three of Atlanta's eight 50-rebound performances has come during the month of February. In the month, the Hawks are averaging 45.4 boards per game, the eighth-best in the NBA and fourth-best in the Eastern Conference.