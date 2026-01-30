Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher Listed on Atlanta's Latest Injury Report Ahead of Game vs Pacers

While the Atlanta Hawks win streak is over, there is still a lot of good that they can take away from their recent stretch of games.

However, if they want to keep winning and have a chance at sneaking into the playoffs, they are going to need to be healthier. In last night's loss to the Houston Rockets, Altanta was missing Jalen Johnson, Zaccharie Risacher, Onyeka Okongwu, and Kristaps Porzingis, four of their most key players. While Okongwu and Porzingis are still going to miss tomorrow's game vs the Pacers, the Hawks could get Johnson and Risacher back according to the latest injury report.

Johnson (left calf tightness) and Risacher (left knee, bone contusion) are both questionable for tomorrow's game, while Okongwu (dental fracture) and Porzingis (left Achilles tendinitis) are out.

An @emoryhealthcare injury report for tomorrow’s game at Indiana:



Jalen Johnson (left calf tightness): Questionable

Zaccharie Risacher (left knee, bone contusion): Questionable



N’Faly Dante (right knee, torn ACL): Out

Onyeka Okongwu (dental fracture): Out

Kristaps Porzingis… pic.twitter.com/uHQUvdaWGd — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) January 30, 2026

If the Hawks are without Johnson and Risacher, they will likely have the same rotation as they did against the Rockets last night. With Okongwu and Porzingis already ruled out, I would expect Christian Koloko to get the start at center.

Keep a close eye on the injury report leading up to this game tomorrow night.

Bounce back performance?

Jan 29, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) drives to the basket against the Houston Rockets in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Hawks were not only short handed last night against the Rockets, but they were also on short rest. They were in Boston the night before, where they played one of their best games of the season.

The Hawks used a 30-6 run in the first quarter to race out to a lead over the Celtics and they were getting it done with defense and three point shooting, two of the biggest keys of the game. Atlanta led 38-18 at the end of the opening period and were shooting 7-12 from three, while the Celtics were just 3-12. Dyson Daniels, who missed the matchup between the two teams a couple of weeks ago, played great defense on MVP candidate Jaylen Brown, holding him to 1-6 shooting from the floor.

In their first matchup this season, the Hawks gave up a 52 point second quarter and an 82 point first half.

Wednesday night, Boston only scored 106 points all night.

Atlanta made sure not to let Jaylen Brown get comfortable, holding him to 21 points on 9-20 shooting (0-5) from three and the Celtics to 27% from three. Winning the three-point battle is always crucial against the Celtics, and the Hawks did that Wednesday.

The three-point shooting did not work out in the Hawks' favor in the first matchup between these two teams, but it went Atlanta's way.

The Hawks were 18-42 on the night from downtown and had big nights from Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Corey Kispert.

