Jonathan Kuminga, Onyeka Okongwu Ruled Out For Hawks Matchup Against the Kings

The Atlanta Hawks have a short turn around tonight after losing on the road to the Boston Celtics. Atlanta is going to host the Sacramento Kings tonight, a team that is just desperate for the season to be over.

Back-to-back's create a lot of uncertainity on injury reports and the Hawks is lengthier than they would have hoped. For tonight, Jonathan Kuminga (left knee injury management) and Onyeka Okongwu (left index finger sprain) are out while Dyson Daniels (left great toe sprain) and Jock Landale (right shoulder impingement) are questionable.

For Sacramento, Nique Clifford and Killian Hayes are available while De'Andre Hunter, Zach LaVine, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, Isaiah Steens, and Russell Westbrook are all out.

What does this injury report mean?

If it remains just Okongwu and Kuminga out, the Hawks should be able to get by with Daniels, Landale, Jalen Johnson, CJ McCollum, and Nickeil Alexander-Walker as the starters. If Daniels and Landale miss the game, that is where things get interesting.

If Daniels does not play tonight, I would suspect that Zaccharie Risacher is going to get the start alongside McCollum, NAW, and Johnson, plus whoever is at center.

If Landale is out, it is a mystery as to what the Hawks do at center, but the most likely answer is that either Mouhamed Gueye or Christian Koloko get the start and the other plays the backup minutes. Landale did not play last night, and Gueye got the backup center minutes for Atlanta, but it did not go well for him.

Daniels has been arguably the Hawks most impactful player on the court aside from Johnson. From his perimeter defense to his ability to lead the offense and get in the paint and create scoring opportunities, his impact would be felt.

Kuminga being out would give the Hawks fewer options on the bench, but against this Kings team, he might not be needed.

Keep a close eye out today on the status of both Daniels and Landale. If Daniels is out, that would leave the Hawks without two important starters and their most impactful defender. If Landale is out, Atlanta is going to be very thin at the center position and will have to rely on players they normally would not have to.

While the Kings are one of the worst teams in the NBA, every game counts for the Hawks as they look to secure a top six seed in the Eastern Conference. They will have to win this game shorthanded tonight.