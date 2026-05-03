Three Biggest Questions Facing the Atlanta Hawks This Offseason

While the Hawks shocked many by the season they had this year, both good and bad, there are still some questions that need to be answered. Despite gaining decent playoff experience and somewhat meeting expectations, the Hawks still have significant potential as a young team, but also need to address a few things this offseason before making a bigger leap forward.

Let's take a look at what Atlanta should be considering moving into the summer.

1. What's the move for more frontcourt depth and size?

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound past Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) and forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) in the second quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While the Hawks made some major moves last offseason, the two that stood out the most were moving on from long-time starting center Clint Capela and bringing in an injury-prone, but all-star-caliber one in Kristaps Porzingis.

Both of these moves proved costly immediately, as Porzingis began dealing with injuries, and the Hawks had no other center big enough to fill his absence. While Onyeka Okongwu stepped up in a major way, this would only work in certain situations, as Okongwu can space the floor and play solid defense, but is still considered undersized for the position.

This would also prove costly when Okongwu would go to the bench as the Hawks would usually play Mouhamed Gueye, who didn't have much experience after coming up from the NBA G-League. Gueye is also undersized due to his lack of build and isn't as skilled offensively as Okongwu.

After making the Porzingis trade, the Hawks didn't get much back in terms of a consistently available center. While the Hawks made two moves for both Jock Landale and Tony Bradley, that still wouldn't make much of a difference until late in the season.

Landale would end up getting hurt before the playoffs, and Bradley didn't play well in the playoffs, so besides Okongwu, the Hawks need to figure out what's next at the center position, which has been plaguing them for years from being legitimate contenders.

2. What do the Hawks do with CJ McCollum and Jonathan Kuminga?

Apr 23, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) drives on New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) in the third quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

McCollum is going to be an unrestricted free agent this summer and Jonathan Kuminga has a $24 million player option. Both players had their ups and downs during their time with the Hawks, but it is an open question whether or not they are back with the team next season.

The concern with McCollum is over what kind of contract he will command. At age 34, McCollum is still clearly valuable in the right role, but at what cost?

The same could be said with Kuminga. He was as hot or cold as a player can be over the past couple of months. The defense was either really strong or a problem and he either played within the flow of the offense or took ill advised shots and hurt the ball movement.

If the Hawks pick up his option, do the keep him or trade him? Do they decline the option and extend it?

Whatever the Hawks end up doing, it may determine how much flexibility they have this summer?

3. Is there a major move coming to get another star or more bench depth?

Dec 3, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) controls the ball against Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Since the Hawks traded Trae Young, there have been questions about who the next franchise star will be, with Jalen Johnson emerging as the answer. However, based on his performance in the NBA Playoffs, it was clear that Johnson was not ready for the moment, as he regressed from the player that he was during the regular season.

This was a signal to many Hawks fans that Johnson may not be comfortable as the lead guy, and honestly, I agree, as he averaged below what he did in the regular season and at times looked nervous shooting. It even got to the point that he was missing shots around the basket that he usually made, and he shot poorly except at the free-throw line.

The good news is that Atlanta has flexibility this summer, potentially a lot of it if they don't bring back McCollum and/or Kuminga, and could make some more moves to free up extra cap room to get a deal done for a star player. They could also make moves to improve bench depth, along with a potential lottery draft pick this summer.

Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh made sure to mention that he does not think the Hawks are one player away from contending, but that does not mean that the Hawks won't be looking for the right deals, much like they did with Porzingis last summer.

With the way things have been going for certain teams around the NBA, it is safe to say that there will be some star-caliber and solid bench-caliber players available this summer for the Hawks to acquire.

While Atlanta has a bright future, there are still a few questions about what they plan to do to build a potential contending team moving forward.