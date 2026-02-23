What Does Zaccharie Risacher's Benching Mean for Jonathan Kuminga In Atlanta?

Yesterday before their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, the Atlanta Hawks made a starting lineup change.

Former No. 1 pick and regular starter Zaccharie Risacher was benched in favor of veteran guard CJ McCollum. It was the first start for McCollum in a Hawks uniform, and he finished with 16 points and eight rebounds. It was not surprising, given that McCollum has been in the Hawks' closing lineup, but it is something to note that Risacher is no longer a starter.

At the trade deadline, the Hawks made a big move to acquire Jonathan Kuminga from the Golden State Warriors, but he has yet to play and will at least miss the next game for the Hawks. However, if he were to come back this week, or whenever he comes back, will Kuminga be inserted into the starting lineup? That was a question that Hawks fans were already wondering before Risacher was benched.

What Will Atlanta do?

Ever since they made the trade, there have been plenty of analysts and fans alike wondering how Kuminga would fit with this Hawks team. Some viewed it as Atlanta trading a player who was not playing for someone who could help them, even if the contributions were minimal. Those that were optimistic about Kuminga viewed it as a gamble that could pay huge dividends and that Kuminga just was not a fit with the Warriors.

I think there is a real chance that Kuminga jumps right into the starting lineup. Sure, I have real questions about how he and Jalen Johnson fit together, not to mention with other players as well, but there is a chance that Kuminga can give the Hawks a boost.

The biggest reason I think he jumps in the starting lineup is that the Hawks are aware that they are building towards the future. Sure, every team wants to win, and the Hawks' schedule is so light the rest of the season that there is a chance they sneak in, which would bea great experience for this team. Atlanta is not going to be worried about results the rest of the season, but finding out which players they want on this roster

Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh talked a couple of weeks ago about why the Hawks wanted to trade for Kuminga at the deadline:

"The rim pressure that he puts on, he's a phenomenal athlete, he's a good rebounder, I think in transition he could be absolutely phenomenal, so and he adds size that you know, the wing position if we ever need to, you know add another defender to guard one of these bigger wings in the league so I'm really excited about Jonathan."

There is still not a firm date on when Kuminga is coming back and going to make his Hawks debut, but with Risacher heading to the bench, where I think he could be very useful, it opens the door for Kuminga to be inserted into the starting lineup and we will see what he brings to the table.

