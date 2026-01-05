New Report Suggests There is No "Meaningful" Traction For A Potential Hawks-Anthony Davis Trade

We are a month away from the trade deadline and two of the most prominent teams that are going to be mentioned leading up to the date are the Atlanta Hawks and Dallas Mavericks.

Atlanta is seen as a potential buyer and seller at the deadline. There is uncertainty surrounding Trae Young and Kristaps Porzingis and both players are seen as ones who could be on the move, though that is not certain. The Mavericks have been mentioned as sellers, with Anthony Davis being the most prominent name mentioned.

While the Hawks have been frequently mentioned as a suitor for Davis, there does not appear to be much momentum for a deal according to NBA insider Marc Stein, who provided an update on the trade talks today:

"There is no meaningful traction at the moment, league sources say, in trade talks between Atlanta and Dallas on an Anthony Davis swap.



As The Stein Line reported in this space last Sunday, Atlanta's willingness to absorb Davis' salary could well depend on its ability to find a new home via trade for Trae Young. Shipping out multiple expiring contracts in a theoretical Davis deal — with the 32-year-old under contract for more than $58 million next season and holding a player option for 2027-28 worth nearly $63 million — would be very, very pricey for the Hawks. Then imagine, if Atlanta were to make that move, Young deciding to follow up by exercising his $49 million player option for 2026-27. Expensive wouldn't begin to describe it for a team historically averse to the luxury tax.

We also noted last week that "it is also increasingly believed that Atlanta is willing to surrender Zaccharie Risacher in the proverbial right scenario" ... but sources with knowledge of Atlanta's thinking have signaled this week to multiple outlets — including this one — that the Hawks do not believe an in-season swing for Davis meets those parameters when it comes to 2024's No. 1 overall pick.

The Mavericks are believed to be willing to discuss trades for anyone on the roster not named Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving, but that hardly guarantees that a Davis deal will materialize before the Feb. 5 trade buzzer. Maybe such a deal does. A no-less-distinct possibility: Dallas might be forced to wait until closer to the draft, like Phoenix did before the Kevin Durant trade market crystallized in June, for palatable offers to materialize.

PS — We will keep writing it if required to do so, but Johnson and the 2026 unprotected New Orleans pick that the Hawks acquired in the draft-day Derik Queen deal continue to be described by rival teams as essentially ungettable.

Mavericks eyeing a top pick

Dec 27, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd during a time out against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

According to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, Dallas is looking to acquire the Pelicans' unprotected 2026 Draft that Atlanta currently possesses. Currently, the Pelicans hold the second-best odds to win the NBA Draft Lottery. There have been multiple reports stating that the Hawks have two untouchable trade assets, one being star forward Jalen Johnson and the other being the Pelicans' pick. That is not dissuading the Mavericks, though:

“I can tell you with certainty, that the Mavericks have been trying to pry away that New Orleans Pelicans pick away from the Hawks, for some time now. That has been on the mind of the Mavericks’ front office for some time now.”

There is a lot of uncertainty with what is going to happen with the Hawks leading up to the deadline, but I don't think any move that they make is going to include what might end up being the No. 1 overall pick in what is expected to be a loaded NBA Draft this summer.

