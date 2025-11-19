Next Three Games Represent Huge Opportunity For Hawks To Get Back On Track

The Atlanta Hawks had been winners of five straight heading into last night's game against the Detroit Pistons, but only one team was able to extend their winning streak and it was not Atlanta. The Pistons took down the Hawks despite a second half surge from Atlanta and extended their own winning streak to 11. The Pistons have looked like the top team in the Eastern Conference through the first month of the season and Atlanta has some catching up to do.

Next Three Games

Nov 18, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) shoots against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Hawks not have to reset and get ready for another short road trip. They are going to San Antonio on Thursday to face a Spurs team that will be without Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, they face the Pelicans on Saturday (need I say more?), and then wrap up the week with a home game against the Charlotte Hornets. This is going to be a nice opportunity for the Hawks to get back on track and continue trending up in the Eastern Conference.

For that to happen though, it would be helpful if they started getting some guys back.

Last night, the Hawks were still without Trae Young, but they had been playing better without Trae Young over the past few weeks. The Hawks missed Zaccharie Risacher and Kristaps Porzingis last night against one of the biggest and most physical teams in the NBA. Who knows when those two guys will be back, but the Hawks could use them.

Without Risacher last night, the Hawks started Vit Krejci and had to play him nearly 40 minutes. Now, Krejci has been red hot shooting from three and has been a useful bench player for the Hawks over the course of the past couple of weeks, but playing him that amount of minutes against one of the best teams in the NBA is probably not going to result in anything good if you are Atlanta.

Getting healthy this week and winning these three games is going to be crucial for the Hawks to get back on track. The Hawks have had one of the better defenses in the NBA over the past ten games, but it has slipped when they don't have everyone available (duh). They can use these next three games to get their identity back and get on the right track towards winning as the season goes along and Trae Young inches closer to getting back.

More Atlanta Hawks News: