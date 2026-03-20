Picks and Final Score Predictions For Tonight's Matchup Between the Hawks and the Rockets

The Atlanta Hawks are aiming for their 12th straight win tonight when they face the Houston Rockets. The two teams have met once this season, with Houston coming away with the win in Atlanta, but the two teams are not playing the same.

The Hawks are the hottest team in the NBA and the Rockets have hit a bump in the road here in March. Houston has lost four of its last six games and the victory they earned against the Pelicans can be best described as very fortunate. Houston's offensive issues are under the microscope again and the Hawks have had one of the NBA's best defenses since the All-Star Break.

So who wins tonight's game?

Matchup Preview

Mar 18, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Corey Kispert (24) shoots against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

I think the matchup to watch tonight is going to be the Hawks halfcourt offense against the Rockets defense. The Rockets still have an elite defense and the Hawks halfcourt offense has not seen a defense like this since the All-Star Break.

The good news for Atlanta is that Jalen Johnson and Nickeil Alexander-Walker are playing incredible basketball right now.

In Atlanta's most recent victory, a 135-120 win over the Dallas Mavericks on 3/18, Atlanta dished out 36 assists, while committing just 11 turnovers. Through 69 games this season, the Hawks are averaging a league-leading 30.4 assists per game, on pace to be the seventh-most assists per game in a single season in NBA history. The Hawks, who are averaging 9.36 steals per game this season (5th in NBA), are also on pace to be just the fifth team since at least 1973-74 to average at least 30.0 assists and 9.0 steals per game in a single season.

Jalen Johnson enters Friday's game off a near triple-double on 3/18, recording 17 points, 11 rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in 37 minutes of play, marking his 42nd double-double of the season, the third-most in the NBA. He dished out his 500th assist in the victory, becoming just the third player in the league this season to reach 500 helpers. Johnson, who also owns 648 total rebounds this season, is the first player in franchise history to tally 500+ rebounds and 500+ assists in a single season.

Dyson Daniels notched 19 points on 9-13 shooting from the field on 3/18, in addition to six rebounds (four offensive), four assists, and two steals in 32 minutes of action. Daniels secured his 150th offensive rebound of the season against Dallas, becoming the sixth Hawks guard with at least 150 offensive boards in a single season in franchise history. He enters Friday's game just five away from tying Stacey Augmon (157, 1994-95) for the fifth-most offensive rebounds by a Hawks guard in a single season in club history.

With no Jonathan Kuminga tonight, the Hawks bench is going to need someone to step up and play a role in this win. Zaccharie Risacher, Gabe Vincent, Jock Landale, Mouhamed Gueye, and Corey Kispert will likely be the bench unit tonight and the Hawks have to find some production to go along with their starting five.

I think this game is going to be a massive challenge for the Hawks. The Rockets are looking to get out of the slump they have been in and they would love to be the team that ends the Hawks streak. However, I think the Hawks defense turnaround is real and they can limit the Rockets offense to win this game and extend the streak.

Final Score: Hawks 112, Rockets 106