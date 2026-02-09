Recently Traded Guard Is Projected To Be Among the Hawks' Top Free Agent Targets This Summer

With the NBA trade deadline now in the rearview mirror, the focus for teams around the league will either shift to a push for the playoffs or to put themselves in the best position for the NBA Draft Lottery.

The Hawks fall into both categories. They own the most favorable of the Bucks/Pelicans draft picks and Atlanta is in the middle of trying to make the playoffs. While that is the top priority, it is never too early to preview what a team might do this offseason.

Atlanta is not a contender this season, but they have a favorable posiiton. They own the league's top draft asset and have a young core of players headlined by recently named All-Star Jalen Johnson. They also have the potential to have lots of flexibility this summer to add to their roster.

Who could the Hawks top offseason target be though? Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes gave a mildly surprising answer:

Atlanta Hawks: Collin Sexton

"The Atlanta Hawks didn't trade for Jonathan Kuminga just so they could decline his team option and save cash. If they wanted cleaner books, they would have just kept Kristaps Porzingis and let his $30 million contract expire.

So while it's possible for Atlanta to be a cap-space player that could open up something like $25 million, it's more likely that the mid-level exception, which has a first-year salary of $16.1 million, will be the team's main spending tool.

Whatever their resources, the Hawks should use them on a backup ball-handler like Collin Sexton.

This team doesn't need a true point guard because Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels can all facilitate well for their positions, but it'd be helpful to have some playmaking and scoring punch from another backcourt rotation option. Sexton, 27, totes career averages of 18.4 points and 3.7 assists per game with a 38.8 percent mark from three-point range. He'll be an unrestricted free agent after finishing the season with the Chicago Bulls."

What will the Hawks do?

Jan 31, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Collin Sexton (8) is guarded by San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell (24) and forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during second half action at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images | Brian Westerholt-Imagn Images

I disagree with the notion that just because the Hawks traded for Jonathan Kuminga that he is part of their long term plans. Kristaps Porzingis was not playing for the Hawks and Kuminga has talent, not to mention he is young. If he flashes in the next 25 or so games, he could have his team option picked up and a new contract. If he does not, the Hawks could either just decline his option or pick it up and trade him.

Having a backup point guard is a need, but Sexton has his defensive limitations, which might not make the Hawks interested.

Sexton, 6-3, 190, just got traded to the Bulls amid his eighth NBA season and has appeared in 449 games (347 starts) between tenures with Charlotte (2025-26), the Utah Jazz (2022-25) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (2018-22). During his NBA career, Sexton has averaged 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 29.2 minutes per game. The former Alabama product was drafted by Cleveland eighth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft and was later named to the 2018-19 NBA All-Rookie Second Team after playing all 82 games as a rookie.

A native of Marietta, Ga., Sexton averaged at least 20.0 points per game in two consecutive seasons between 2019-21, while posting a career-high 24.3 points per game with Cleveland in 2020-21. Sexton has tallied 190 career games of 20-plus points, and 140 total games of five-plus assists while ranking seventh among players from the 2018 NBA Draft Class in total points with 8,254.

Sexton is not a bad potential target, but he might not be the top target on the board.

