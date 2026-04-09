Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Voices His Support for Nickeil Alexander-Walker to Win Most Improved Player

When the Hawks signed Nickeil Alexander-Walker away from the Minnesota Timberwolves this past summer, the signing was praised and Atlanta was given a lot of credit for getting a young player on a great deal to come off the bench and help their team.

I don't think anyone could have known what was in store for Alexander-Walker this season.

He has seen a massive increase in his scoring numbers and has been a fixture in Atlanta's starting lineup since the Hawks traded Trae Young. He has become a huge part of Atlanta's surge in the latter part of the season and is the heavy favorite to win the league's most improved player award.

One thing is for sure, he has family support to win the award.

Alexander-Walker is cousins with Oklahoma Cit Thunder guard and reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and he voiced his support for Alexander-Walker winning the award yesterday:

"Yeah he better win. I think that is what's most impressive about it is how he just stuck with it, like us obviously going through so many experiences of life together, being the same age and both making it to the NBA, our pasts were like so connected until a certain point and then they just went like left and right.

We have talked so many times, countless times, about just being ready when the moment comes and I am just proud of how he has stuck with it and has taken advantage of this moment.

My path has almost been like easier just because I got traded and I was able to play freely and handed the keys right away and was able to just mold my game and play through mistakes and he has not had that opportunity, but he is getting it and he is ready for it and yeah, I am nothing but proud of him.

He better win MIP."

Last night after the Thunder game, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was asked about the MIP candidacy of his cousin, Nickeil Alexander-Walker.



"Yeah, he better win." pic.twitter.com/dXA1sPnGjk — Kevin Chouinard (@KLChouinard) April 9, 2026

Alexander-Walker is averaging career highs in points per game (20.9), rebounds per game (3.5), assists per game (3.7) and steals per game (1.3). Has increased scoring by +11.5 points from the 2024-25 season (9.4 ppg) to this season (20.9 ppg), the third-highest points per game increase from one season to the next over the past 25 seasons, per Elias Sports.

He has also made the fourth-most three-pointers in the NBA this season (248 3FGM), the most in a single season in his career and the most in a single season in franchise history.

He is the heavy favorite to win and the rest of the league has sesen what Alexander-Walker has done for the Hawks this year and the strides he has made in his game.