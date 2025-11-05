Stock Up, Stock Down Following The Atlanta Hawks Win Against The Orlando Magic
No Trae Young, no problem.
In their last game against the Orlando Magic, the Atlanta Hawks needed some clutch heroics from Trae Young to put the game away. They did it a little differently this time. Atlanta got out to a big lead that they never really relinquished, winning by a comfortable 127-112 margin. Six different Hawks finished with double-digit points and they held the Magic to 32.4% shooting from deep. Conversely, Atlanta wiped the Magic off the floor by hitting a blistering 43.3% of their threes and making plays on defense, recording 11 blocks as a team.
It could be argued this was Atlanta's best win of the season to-date. Even though Orlando has struggled, they can still beat up on anyone due to their star wing duo of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Both players got theirs, but Atlanta made them work for it and forced them to settle for inefficient looks as scorers.
Because of the team-based nature of this win, it's certainly fitting that several players saw their stock both rise and fall during this game.
Stock Up
Zaccharie Risacher: The early games of 2025-26 have not been kind to Zaccharie Risacher. Prior to tonight, he was shooting 31.6% from deep on 3.8 attempts per game. He wasn't getting much done at the rim either - among all wings, he was in the 20th percentile for rim percentage at 56% and he hasn't made a single long midrange shot. Tonight was an excellent step in the right direction. He scored 20+ points for the first time this season and hit 3-8 from deep. Risacher needs to do more as a ball handler, but he has a great opportunity to show that he can do more with a bigger role.
Dyson Daniels: Much like Risacher, Dyson Daniels did not start the season off particularly strong. Yet, his performance against Orlando was elite on both sides of the ball. His defense has remained excellent and he had a great night on that end, recording two steals and flummoxing Jalen Suggs. The offensive side of the ball has been a bigger struggle, but Daniels only missed one shot en route to scoring 18 points and also dished out six assists. When he's pulling out moves like this, his confidence is just infectious for this team and he's going to be critical to their success without Trae Young.
Mo Gueye: Gueye is the big wing stopper for the Hawks. His blend of agility and size allow him to keep up with Paolo Banchero on the perimeter and then pose a challenge for him in the paint. He blocked Paolo on two drives to the rim and did a great job of limiting the Magic star in just 18 minutes of playing time. Gueye has been a pleasant surprise for the Hawks in most of his stints and he's been worthy of getting a larger role.
Stock Down
Kristaps Porzingis: Porzingis usually takes over the game as a shooter, using his abnormal range to punish weaker defenders and build leads in a hurry. He did it a little differently tonight, racking up 13 free throw attempts and sinking 11 of them. It's nice to see that he can still contribute to winning when his shot isn't falling. However, his inability to get rebounds is a concern. The Hawks thankfully have more size than an average NBA lineup in their starting five, but they cannot keep getting nights where their starting center only has two rebounds. It speaks to the idea that the Hawks need to explore larger roles for Onyeka Okongwu and Mo Gueye so that they can make up the rebounding deficit.
Nickeil Alexander-Walker: Although it may seem harsh to give NAW this designation after a night where he scored 20 points on 6-11 shooting, he's not quite talented enough to run the offense for an extended stretch of time. That was fairly obvious tonight - he had seven turnovers and just didn't look very comfortable as a ball-handler. It remains to be seen whether this was an off night or a sign of future issues for Atlanta against a team who can actually take advantage of his shortcomings.
Quin Snyder: Snyder is clearly coaching for his job this season and there were several aspects of this game that didn't quite make sense despite the win. He made some questionable rotation decisions in the fourth quarter and didn't pull Nickeil Alexander-Walker down the stretch amidst his turnover problems. Snyder also has not given Gueye a role that seems to be equivalent with his impact and the Hawks seem to be a worse team for it.
