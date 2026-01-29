Takeaways and Player Grades: Hawks Earn Surprising win over Boston

In their first matchup of the season, the Celtics embarrassed the Hawks on their home floor. Tonight, the Hawks returned the favor.

While the final score will tell you that Atlanta only won by 11, they dominated this game for most of the way. They shot well from three and defended well all night, giving them their fourth straight win and one of their most impressive outings of the season.

Let's get into the takeaways.

1. Great First Half

This was one of the best first halves of the season for the Hawks and they did not even play that well in the second quarter.

The Hawks used a 30-6 run in the first quarter to race out to a lead over the Celtics and they were getting it done with defense and three point shooting, two of the biggest keys of the game. Atlanta led 38-18 at the end of the opening period and were shooting 7-12 from three, while the Celtics were just 3-12. Dyson Daniels, who missed the matchup between the two teams a couple of weeks ago, played great defense on MVP candidate Jaylen Brown, holding him to 1-6 shooting from the floor.

2. Defense led the way

In their first matchup this season, the Hawks gave up a 52 point second quarter and an 82 point first half.

Tonight, Boston only scored 106 points all night.

Atlanta made sure not to let Jaylen Brown get comfortable, holding him to 21 points on 9-20 shooting (0-5) from three and the Celtics to 27% from three. Winning the three point battle is always crucial against the Celtics and the Hawks did that tonight.

3. Three point shooting lifted the offense

The three point shooting did not work out in the Hawks favor in the first matchup between these two teams, but it went Atlanta's way tonight.

The Hawks were 18-42 on the night from downtown and had big nights from Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Corey Kispert.

Player Grades

Jan 28, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh (27) during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Dyson Daniels: A

Stats: 15 points, nine assists, six rebounds, and five steals

Daniels was arguably the best player on the floor tonight. He shot the ball well and was disruptive on defense all night long.

Jalen Johnson: B-

Stats- 19 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists

It says a lot about Jalen Johnson that his B- game results in a stat line like this.

Johnson was solid tonight, but did not shoot particularly well from the floor (6-16), though he was 3-5 from three.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: B

Stats- 21 points, three assists, and one rebound

Alexander-Walker shot the ball well (5-12 from three) and had some really nice defensive moments as well.

CJ McCollum: C+

Stats- 13 points, three assists, and three rebounds

This was not the finest game for McCollum, but he came up with some timely baskets, especially in the second quarter, and lifted the second unit.

