The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly From Atlanta's 108-97 Win Over Brooklyn

The Atlanta Hawks stayed hot last night, winning their eighth straight game by beating the Brooklyn Nets 108-97. The Hawks are now 35-31 and two games back from the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference and 2.5 back from the No. 6 and No. 5 spot.

While it was not a pretty victory, it was a victory nonetheless. Let's break down the good, the bad, and the ugly from the game.

The Good

A win is always good, no matter who it is against or how ugly the win is.

The Hawks swiped 12 steals in tonight's victory, notching their 31st game of the season with 10+ thefts, the second-most such games in the Eastern Conference this season and the fourth-most in the NBA.



Zaccharie Risacher tallied 19 points on 6-12 shooting, including 3-5 from beyond the arc, to go along with a season-high tying nine rebounds (career high seven offensive), two blocks and one steal in 30 minutes off the bench, marking his 26th game of the season scoring 10-or-more points ... Risacher is the third Hawk this season to secure seven offensive rebounds in a single game joining Mouhamed Gueye and Asa Newell.



Risacher finished tonight’s first half with 16 points, eight rebounds, one assist, and one block, becoming one of only two second-year players to record those minimums in a single half this season.



Jalen Johnson tallied a game-high 21 points, shooting 4-7 from deep, to go along with nine rebounds, game-high nine assists and two steals in 36 minutes of play, marking his 20th game this season with 20+ points, 8+ rebounds, and 8+ assists, the second-most such games in the NBA, trailing only Nikola Jokic (31).



Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallied 18 points to go along with two assists, two rebounds and three steals in 36 minutes of play. The Virginia Tech product secured his 61st double-digit scoring outing, tied for the third-most such games in the NBA this season. In his last four games, Alexander-Walker is averaging 23.5 points and 3.3 assists on .557% shooting, including .471% from deep.



Onyeka Okongwu recorded 13 points in addition to nine rebounds, a season-high tying four blocks and two steals in 30 minutes of action, marking his eighth game with 3+ blocks this season and his second straight game with at least four blocks, the first time in his career having consecutive 4+ block outings. Okongwu is the first Hawk to have two straight games with 4+ blocks since John Collins (10/23/22-10/26/22).



CJ McCollum tallied 14 points to go along with four rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes of play, marking his 55th game of the season scoring 10-or-more points.

The Bad

The Nets were down several players, yet managed to hang around with a nearly full-health Hawks squad. Atlanta should not have let them hang around.

Josh Minott recorded 22 points on 5-8 shooting, including 4-7 from deep, to go along with three rebounds, three steals and two blocks in 24 minutes off the bench.



Noah Clowney tallied 10 points to go along with six rebounds in 20 minutes of play.

Hawks offense shot 39% from the field and 30% from three.

The Ugly

After three electric games, this was the game where Jonathan Kuminga struggled. He finished with two points and nine rebounds, while going 0-4 from the field.

Corey Kispert got the start in place of Dyson Daniels and it did not go well. The Nets constantly picked on Kispert defensively and he was 1-5 from three.

Aside from Risacher, the bench struggled. He scored 19 of the team's 35 bench points, but Kuminga, Gabe Vincent, and Jock Landale all struggled, Landale and Kuminga in particular.