The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly From Atlanta's 124-112 Win Over Dallas

The winning streak continues in Atlanta.

In an effort that was far from perfect, the Hawks overcame some of their flaws and beat the Mavericks on Tuesday night, winning their seventh straight game, their longest since January of 2022. Atlanta is now only 2.5 games out of the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

What stood out in last night's win?

The Good

Jalen Johnson tallied 27 points on 10-18 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds, eight assists, two blocks and one steal in 38 minutes of play, marking his 22nd game this season with 25+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists, tied for the third-most such games in the NBA trailing only Luka Dončić (38) and Nikola Jokic (32).

Nickeil Alexander-Walker tallied a game-high 29 points on 12-19 shooting, including 5-8 from deep, to go along with three assists, two rebounds, two steals, and one block in 37 minutes of play, marking his third straight outing and 34th time this season (57th career) netting 20+ points. It’s the fifth time he’s scored 20+ points in three straight games, all coming this season. The Virginia Tech product secured his 60th double-digit scoring outing, tied for the third-most such games in the NBA this season.

Dyson Daniels recorded 14 points on 6-11 shooting, in addition to a game-high 10 assists, seven rebounds, and three steals in 36 minutes of action, marking his 10th double-double of the season and the 20th of his career. With his three steals tonight, Daniels tallied his 40th multi-steal game, the most such games in the NBA this season.

Onyeka Okongwu recorded 18 points on 7-12 shooting, including 3-5 from beyond the arc, in addition to nine rebounds, two assists, four blocks and one steal in 33 minutes of action. The USC product logged his 36th multi-triple game, marking the most such games amongst all centers this season.

CJ McCollum tallied 13 points to go along with four assists and a season-high nine rebounds in 28 minutes of play, marking his 54th game of the season scoring 10-or-more points. McCollum's nine rebounds are the most boards he’s had in a single game since 4/3/24 (10) and the third time he's secured eight rebounds in a contest this season, all coming since joining the Hawks.

The starters were awesome and carried the team. Every starter was in double digits in scoring and had an awesome +/-.

Hawks offense shot 51% from the field and had 26 fast break points compared to seven from the Dallas Mavericks.

Turnovers were down. After turning it over 21 times against the 76ers, the Hawks only had 10 turnovers against Dallas.

Hawks had 24 second chance points compared to 14 from Dallas.

After Dallas tied the game at 97-97, f

The Bad

After leading by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, Dallas tied the game at 97-97 and had a chance to win the game. The Hawks have been good at handling weaker opponents during this winning streak, but they have to take care of business and not allow teams back into games.

Dallas, who is one of the worst three point shooting teams in the league, shot over 40% from three.

Klay Thompson had 18 points in the second half and almost single handily won the game for Dallas.

The Ugly

The Hawks bench had another really poor game. They were outscored 57-24 by the Mavericks bench and no player had a positive +/-. Mouhamed Gueye had a solid first half, but noting else worked for the Hawks bench last night. While they were missing Jonathan Kuminga, this unit has to be better in the games ahead.