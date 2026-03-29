The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly From The Hawks Win Over Sacramento On Saturday

The Atlanta Hawks have not suffered back-to-back losses since the All-Star Break and they kept that alive last night by beating the Sacramento Kings. Atlanta was on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Celtics in Boston on Friday night and they were without Dyson Daniels, Onyeka Okongwu, and Jonathan Kuminga, but they were able to find a way to win at home and keep pace in the Eastern Conference.

What stood out about Saturday's win?

The Good

A win is always good. While just a game against the worst team in the Western Conference, the Hawks need every win they can get down the stretch of the season due to how tight things are in the Eastern Conference 5-10.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker was fantastic again last night for the Hawks. He continues to make his case for the most improved player in the NBA and finished with 27 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. With Daniels out last night, NAW shared the ball handling duties with Jalen Johnson and excelled.

Jock Landale got the start at center with Onyeka Okongwu out and he played very well. He finished with 19 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists on 7-11 shooting.

Jalen Johnson had a typical 26 point, 10 assist, five rebound game that we have grown accustomed to seeing from him and he hit some big shots late when the Kings tied the game 97-97.

The starting unit was strong. Four of the five starters finished with at least a +21.

Hawks shot 50% from the floor and had 34 assists on 45 made shots.

The Bad

While the Hawks won the game and were down three key players, this game was far closer than it should have been. The Kings shot the ball well (48% from the floor and 37% from three) and gave the Hawks defense trouble in the first and fourth quarters.

Atlanta lost the rebounding battle 43-40.

Atlanta turned the ball over 12 times.

The Ugly

I talk about this quite a bit, but the Hawks bench is one of the most important factors for them making a run in the postseason and they played poorly yesterday. None of the four bench players finished with a positive +/- and Zaccharie Risacher, Corey Kispert, and Christian Koloko were all in double digits. The Hawks are going to be playing some strong teams down the stretch of the season and in the playoffs and need better production from the bench.