The Hawks' Rotation Adjustment That Could Define The Series Vs New York Knicks

On paper, the Atlanta Hawks aren't going to be favored against the New York Knicks.

The Knicks have gone 4-1 against the Hawks in their last five games and they've always posed a tough matchup for Atlanta. They were 5th in net rating this season, which puts them in legitimate contention for the title. However, this isn't the first time the Hawks have faced long odds in the postseason and came through. In the 2020-21 playoff run, Atlanta went up against a 76ers team that was 5th in net rating while they were 11th. Obviously, the difference in net rating didn't matter because Atlanta was a better-coached team that executed well and capitalized on Philadelphia's weaknesses by making rotation changes.

In that series, the Hawks weren't a particularly deep team. However, Danillo Gallinari made a huge difference in both the Knicks and Sixers series in 2020-21. He scored 21 points in Game 4 of the first round and shot 44.9% from deep in the Sixers series while taking almost five threes a game. Rotation players often swing playoff games, and the Hawks need to figure out who those players are if they want to make a deep run.

Even though he hasn't been on the team for very long, Jonathan Kuminga needs to be that player for the Hawks.

Kuminga's Playoff Experience

May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) looks to pass the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) plays defense in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Kuminga is one of the few Hawks that does have real playoff experience, but the results have been very mixed.

The highlight of his playoff career was his 20+ points in three straight games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, including a 30-point performance in Game 3. He struggled to earn the trust of Warriors coach Steve Kerr, but he stepped up for Golden State when they were dealing with a Steph Curry injury and gave them a chance in the series. Unfortunately, that's the only series where he's had much of an impact. He didn't play much in the Rockets series before that Minnesota series, and had 26 other playoff games where he broke 20+ minutes twice.

It is good that he's been able to step up when his team needs him most. However, it's hard to say that he's really proven himself as a guy that the Hawks can rely on when they need him. In his brief tenure with the Hawks, he hasn't consistently performed against the Hawks' toughest opponents.

Knicks Vs Kuminga

Apr 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Kuminga's performance against the Knicks is definitely concerning. He played 22 minutes as the sixth man for Atlanta and scored only 5 points on six shots. It definitely wasn't a strong performance from Kuminga, and he'll need to be better than that in the Knicks series if they want to win.

Against the Knicks, Kuminga will likely be guarded by a wing or center on most possessions. That means it'll either be Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby or KAT taking him on. While he didn't perform well in those matchups against the Knicks this season, there are some reasons to think that he'll be able to rise to the occasion in a postseason matchup playing starting minutes.

Three Reasons Why Jonathan Kuminga Should Start For Atlanta

Mar 25, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons guard Javonte Green (31) in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

One of the biggest advantages that the Knicks have in this series is their size. They will be able to go to double-big lineups with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson. In the 265 minutes the two have been on the floor together, the Knicks have a net rating of +6.3. Combating that won't be easy, but Kuminga might be able to reduce Towns' impact on the game. He averaged 4.3 personal fouls per game during the 2024-25 playoffs and Kuminga draws contact at an impressive rate. He leads the Hawks' current roster in SFLD%, getting fouled on a whopping 16.2% of his shots. That's in the 90th percentile of all forwards, and it's higher than Jalen Johnson (87th percentile - 14.1%).

Even though Kuminga's only been on the team for a short period of time, he's been able to contribute to the Hawks' surprisingly active defense. The Hawks are 6.2 points per 100 possessions better with him on the court, but most of that has actually come on the defensive end. Atlanta is 9.7 points per 100 possessions better in its defensive minutes. Part of that comes from his teammates and the quality of Atlanta's opponents, but he's made strides on that end. Kuminga's been much more active in forcing turnovers and has even started to show some rim protection chops that he never really displayed in Golden State. Atlanta has an elite defensive rating of 102.7 with him on the floor and they force a worse TS% coupled with a higher turnover percentage.

Using Kuminga as a starter also allows for Atlanta to maximize their sixth man role. CJ McCollum has been great for the Hawks all season, but he's 34 years old and may not be ready to handle the physicality of a playoff series right after playing 76 games in the regular season. He's also struggled in the playoffs on multiple teams, but he's been at his best when he's in a simplified role and delivering on catch-and-shoot opportunities. He's been very effective when coming off the bench this season and Atlanta will need him to kickstart their offense at times when things slow down. Bringing him in as the sixth man should keep him healthy and allow him to fill that role.