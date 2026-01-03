Three Takeaways From Atlanta Hawks Strong Performance vs the Knicks

It got closer than they wanted it too at the end, but the Atlanta Hawks got an important victory tonight against the New York Knicks.

While the Knicks were without Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and Josh Hart, the Hawks needed this win to continue building momentum. After their seven game losing streak and tough month of December, this team needs every win that it can get.

Let's get into the takeaways.

1. Hawks led with defense again

On Wednesday, the Hawks had a terrific defensive performance against Minnesota, but this was going to be a more daunting challenge, even with the Knicks missing some of their key guys. New York came into this game third in offensive rating and still had one of the top playmakers in the NBA leading the way.

Atlanta was down early, but then their defense locked the Knicks down, especially in the middle of the game. The Hawks held the Knicks to only 17 points in the second quarter and 23 points in the third quarter. Atlanta got up by as many as 26 points and though they did not play well in the 4th quarter, it was an overall strong performance.

To end the game, the Knicks shot 36% from the field and 21% (9-44) from three. If the Hawks defense continues to play like this, they are going to continue to win games.

2. Another triple double for Jalen Johnson

Johnson has looked awesome over the last two games since missing Monday's contest with an illness and he continues to look like an All Star.

Tonight, Johnson added to his triple double count for the season, ending with 18 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds. He shook off a tough start and did not shoot well from three tonight, but it shows how much of an impact that Johnson has on the game when he plays like this.

3. Fourth quarter was nearly a disaster

The Hawks led by 24 entering the 4th quarter, but the Knicks got it into single digits when the game was winding down.

Atlanta shot 5-17 from the field and 2-6 from three in the quarter and the Knicks made it uncomfortable for them on offense for the majority of the quarter. It did not help that the Hawks went 5-9 from the free throw line in the quarter either.

They closed the game and won, but they have to play better to put their opponents away going forward.

