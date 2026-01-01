Trae Young Remains On Hawks Injury Report Ahead of Friday Night Matchup vs New York

It was not a good month of December for the Atlanta Hawks. They had a seven game losing streak an went 3-11 overall in the month, causing them to fall to 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.

However, they did find a little momentum towards the end of the month. They overcame an 18-point deficit to nearly knock off the Knicks, they took Oklahoma City to the wire on the road without Trae Young, Jalen Johnson, or Kristaps Porzingis, and then they beat Minnesota by 24 to end the month. Yes, they are now 16-19 and have a lot of work to do, but this team has shown signs of life over the past few games.

The Hawks will face the Knicks again tomorrow night and ahead of that matchup, they have released their injury report. Trae Young remains questionable for the Hawks with a right quad contusion and if he is out, it will be his third straight missed game for Young.

Hawks injury report for Friday in New York:



Trae Young (right quad contusion) is questionable.



N’Faly Dante (right knee, torn ACL) is out. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) January 1, 2026

The good news with this injury report is that Kristaps Porzingis is not on there. Porzingis returned yesterday from an extended absence and made a huge difference in the Hawks 24 point win over the Timberwolves.

For the month of December, the Hawks ranked 27th in overall defensive rating, just ahead of the Jazz, Lakers, and Wizards.

If the Hawks are going to have any chance of making a run at a top six seed and become a better team, they are going to have to be better on that end of the court. Having Kristaps Porzingis will help, provided he plays more games this month than he did in December.

While trade talks are dominating the Hawks right now, whether it be Trae Young or Kristaps Porzingis, this core has not been able to play much together.

While I don't think the Hawks are going to be as good as their preseason expectations, it is worth noting that Young, Porzingis, and Johnson have barely played together. While Young missed yesterday's game with a quad contusion, you could see the difference it made to have Porzingis out there with Johnson and the other players.

Again, I don't expect the Hawks to all of a sudden become NBA Finals contenders, but this month is going to be huge to see how all the pieces fit together.

The Hawks will look to start 2026 off on the right foot tomorrow night with a win over the Knicks.

