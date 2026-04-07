Updated NBA Playoff Picture: Hawks Still in Control For No. 5 Seed In East

There are three games left to go in the NBA season for the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta had its four game winning streak snapped last night against the Knicks in a close, hard fought game, but Atlanta did not see their post season hopes diminished in any way. The Hawks came into the game as the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and they are still the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference.

With the Spurs beating the 76ers last night, Atlanta still has a two game lead on Philly in the standings, but Toronto did gain ground on the Hawks last night and are just 1.5 games behind them, not to mention that the Raptors hold the tiebreaker over Atlanta.

So how do things look as the final week drags on?

Playoff Picture

Apr 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Jonathan Kuminga (0) dribbles against New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Here are the current standings in the Eastern Conference:

1. Detroit Pistons- Already clinched the No. 1 seed

2. Boston Celtics- 2.5 games ahead of New York (Remaining Games: Charlotte, New York, New Orleans, and Orlando)

3. New York Knicks- One game ahead of Cleveland (Remaining Games: Boston, Charlotte, Toronto)

4. Cleveland Cavaliers- One game behind New York (already clinched a top four seed) (Remaining Games: Atlanta 2X and Washington)

5. Atlanta Hawks- 1.5 games ahead of Toronto, 2 games ahead of Philly (Remaining Games: Cleveland 2X and Miami)

6. Toronto Raptors- 1.5 games behind Atlanta, half game ahead of Philly, Orlando, and Miami (Remaining Games: Miami 2X, New York, and Brooklyn)

7. Philadelphia 76ers- Tied with Charlotte and Orlando for 7th (Remaining Games: Houston, Indiana, and Milwaukee)

8. Charlotte Hornets: Tied with Philly and Orlando for 7th (Remaining Games: Boston, Detroit, New York)

9. Orlando Magic- Tied with Philly and Charlotte for 7th (Remaining Games: Minnesota, Chicago, Boston)

10. Miami Heat- 1.5 games behind Philly, Charlotte, and Orlando (Remaining Games: Toronto 2X, Washington, and Atlanta)

The Hawks could be the No. 5 seed when the playoffs beging, but there are actually scenarios where they could fall to No. 10, though those are unlikely.

The storyline to follow for the week is going to be whether or not the Hawks opponents go all out to try and win the games against Atlanta, much like the Knicks did last night. Cleveland has already clinched a top four seed in the Eastern Conference and may find the No. 4 seed more favorable in the playoffs.

While the Hawks have been surging over the past month, there is still an unknown about how they are going to perform in the postseason and Cleveland may take their chance against them. Looking ahead, Cleveland may find that playing the Hawks and then most likely the Pistons in the second round a more favorable path as opposed to playing Boston in the second round. Only time will tell.

With just three games to go, Atlanta is in a great spot to be in the top five of the Eastern Conference.