Who Are the Three Most Important Hawks Post All-Star Break?

Now that NBA All-Star Weekend is over, it is time to look ahead to the end of the NBA season and what's next for a struggling but young and promising Atlanta Hawks team. As of now, the Hawks are coming off the All-Star break with a terrible 26-29 record, which is enough for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference.

While the Hawks aren't out of the playoff picture yet, there is still a chance they could miss the playoffs, as they are one spot away from being eliminated from the Play-In Tournament. This could happen if the Chicago Bulls or Milwaukee Bucks win a few more games to jump ahead of the Hawks. However, today we will look at the three most important Hawks who could save the season and make a playoff push.

Who are the three most important Hawks post All-Star?

1. Jalen Johnson

Roll credits on #NBAAllStar



Goodnight from LA 👋 pic.twitter.com/z2QsPQP0Xd — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 16, 2026

Without question, the most important player for the Hawks is Johnson, as he is averaging 23 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists. With a near triple-double average on the season, Johnson has been on a tear all season long, and without him, Atlanta would be without their best player. Last season, we saw how that played out for them, as they were in a similar position and ultimately missed the playoffs after he went down with a season-ending torn labrum. While things haven't gone that great with Johnson in the lineup so far, it's still been enough for the Hawks to remain in playoff contention, and they will need him to continue his dominance to make it to the Play-In Tournament at least.

2. CJ McCollum

Feb 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) takes a jump shot guarded by Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) during second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

As for McCollum, he is one of the few vets on the roster, but the difference with him is that he will play a major role in the Hawks' rotation going forward. Since coming to Atlanta, McCollum has been playing more of a Sixth Man role off the bench and has been scoring at a high clip, averaging 18 points per game and throwing in some 30-plus-point nights. The key for McCollum is to stay fresh coming off the break, stay healthy, and, to the best of his ability, provide scoring for the Hawks as he is their go-to scorer outside of Johnson and Alexander-Walker.

3. Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Feb 11, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) drives to the basket during second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Lastly, the next most important player for the Hawks is Alexander-Walker, who brings a two-way presence that the team desperately needs. This season, Alexander-Walker has been Atlanta's biggest offseason acquisition, a scoring threat, and tasked with guarding other teams' best players and guards. With Atlanta's scoring and defensive struggles at times, Alexander-Walker has the opportunity to make a memorable impact as an experienced young veteran on a young Hawks team looking to make a playoff push. His season averages are 20 points, three assists, three rebounds, and one steal.

More Atlanta Hawks News: