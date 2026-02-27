Will Jonathan Kuminga Remain In Atlanta's Starting Lineup When Jalen Johnson Returns?

The Atlanta Hawks have won three in a row and four of their last five games since the All-Star Break and they remain in striking distance of a potential playoff bid. This week, the Hawks finally got the long awaited debut of Jonathan Kuminga, who was acquired at the trade deadline from the Golden State Warriors, and it has been a strong couple of games for the young forward.

In his Hawks debut, Jonathan Kuminga finished with a season-high 27 points on 9-12 shooting from the field, including a 3-4 clip from three-point land and 6-7 from the charity stripe, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 24 minutes as a reserve. Kuminga's 27 points are the fifth-most by a player in his Hawks debut in franchise history, the most by a Hawks reserve (since at least 1970-71), and he is the only Hawk to tally 25+ points in fewer than 25 minutes in his debut with the club ... The 6-7 forward is one of just six reserves in the NBA this season to record at least 25 points and five boards on .750%-or-better from the field in a single game.

How did he follow up that performance?

In nearly 30 minutes, Kuminga racked up 17 points, nine rebounds, and three assists on 5-9 shooting and 6-8 from the free throw line. He got his first career start as a Hawk since Jalen Johnson was out and he performed well, though it was against a lowly Wizards team?

What happens when Johnson returns?

One of the big questions that the Hawks faced when they acquired Kuminga was how he would fit with Johnson. Johnson was injured in the first five minutes of the Hawks win on Tuesday and then did not play on Thursday. He could return for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, but will Kuminga move back to coming off the bench or will he be inserted into the starting lineup with Johnson?

It is tough to say. Kuminga has excelled in the role that he has played so far with the Hawks, with only a 20.5% usage rate so far in 52 minutes, he has not been as ball dominant, which was a concern that was raised when the Hawks made the trade.

While Atlanta is looking to make the playoffs and compete, this front office knows this team is far away from title contention. They could throw Kuminga into the starting lineup with Johnson to see how things work and if he keeps playing well and fitting into the scheme, this could be the Hawks new starting small forward.

Through the first two games, it has been a strong start for the former No. 7 overall pick. He has brought energy to the Hawks lineup and has fit in seamlessly. Sure it helps to play a team with no desire to win, but so far so good with the Kuminga experiment in Atlanta and it could get even more interesting if he is inserted into the starting lineup.