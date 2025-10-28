Would the Chicago Bulls $8 Million Guard Be the Solution for the Hawks Backcourt Problems?
Trade talk four games into the NBA season? Sure, why not?
The NBA season is only a week old, but there could be some teams facing some early angst over the way that the season is going. One of those teams is the Atlanta Hawks.
After an offseason full of hype around this team, they have begun the season with a 1-3 record and have trailed by double digits in every game they have played. There is still plenty of time for them to get things turned around, but if they don't, there is going to be a lot of chatter about this team and their future.
One of the issues for the Hawks that was identified as a potential weakness heading into the season was backup point guard. Atlanta opted to roll with a combination of Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Keaton Wallace and Luke Kennard to handle the backup ball handling duties, but that has not been a big success so far.
So why not look to the trade market and specifically for a guy they just saw last night, Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones.
Could Jones be a fit?
Jones is a pretty solid player and on a great contract. In a recent article, Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey listed Jones as the most realistic trade target for the Hawks:
"The Atlanta Hawks are one of the deeper teams in the East, and that includes the backcourt. But right now, it looks like most of the reserve point guard minutes might have to be played by combo guards such as Luke Kennard, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Dyson Daniels. A more traditional backup 1 like Tre Jones would make a lot of sense for Atlanta, and the Hawks have a $13.1 million trade exception to help acquire him."
Jones would fit into one of the Hawks smaller trade exceptions and would make a more sensible option than what the Hawks are currently rolling out. Now, it is just four games of course and things could get better for the Hawks in that area, but it is not too early to at least begin to look around.
With Coby White hurt, Jones has had to step in as the starting guard next to Josh Giddey and is doing a really good job, averaging over 13 PPG and 8 APG while shooting 57% from three. There is no indication that the Bulls are even considering moving him since they are 3-0, but maybe something changes along the way and the Hawks interest should be there.