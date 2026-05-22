Realistic and Unrealistic Center Trade Targets for the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks head into this offseason coming off a great end to the season, but some clear holes on their roster that they need to address.

When the Hawks faced the New York Knicks in the playoffs, the size, physicality, and overall presence inside that New York had was too much for Atlanta, and was one of the reasons that they lost the series. Onyeka Okongwu is a very good center, but he struggles against bigger centers and does not protect the rim. Atlanta tried pairing him with Kristaps Porzingis last offseason, but Porzingis was only able to play in 17 games before being traded to the Golden State Warriors.

Not only do the Hawks need to find a good partner for Okongwu in the frontcourt due to some of his limitations, but also to shorten his minuites, as he is among the league leaders in minutes played.

Here are some realistic and unrealistic trade candidates for the Hawks.

Realistic

Mar 10, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward Jalen Smith (25) shoots during the third quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

1. Daniel Gafford

The Hawks were reportedly interested in Gafford at the trade deadline in February and it would not be surprising to see those talks revisited in the summer. Gafford is on a reasonable contract, rebounds well, protects the rim, and is a good lob threat on offense.

He would be best coming off the bench and pairing with Okongwu that way, but if Dallas wants to move him to get other assets or players to build around Cooper Flagg, the Hawks are a team to watch.

2. Jalen Smith

Smith is on an expiring contract, would not be expensive to trade for, stretches the floor, and rebounds the ball well. Sure, he is not the strongest defender, but given everything else, the Hawks could do much worse than Smith and I would not be surprised if the Hawks are interested in him, especially considering how much they value shooting with their big men.

3. Day'Ron Sharpe

If the Nets pick up Sharpe's team option, I still think the Hawks should try to pry him out of Brooklyn.

Sharpe has turned into one of the most reliable backup bigs in the NBA and would give the Hawks a big option behind Okongwu. However, if the Nets decline his option, the Hawks will face competition to try to land him. In 62 games this season, Sharpe averaged 8.7 PPG and 6.7 RPG in less than 20 minutes last season for the Nets, but his season was cut short with an injury.

4, Nic Claxton

The other Nets center who could be had in a trade, Claxton, is not as appealing for me due to his contract not being as friendly as Sharpe's (though it is descending), but he is a very strong defender, and does not have an elite offensive skill set. Still, he gives the Hawks size, a strong rebounder, and paint presence to pair with Okongwu, though having him and Dyson Daniels play a lot together, given that both are non-shooters, would be an interesting challenge for this roster to have to overcome.

Unrealistic

Apr 3, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) dribbles the ball towards the basket against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

1. Rudy Gobert

There have been rumors about whether or not the Timberwolves would actually entertain trading Gobert. Still, they might not have another option, considering how few trade assets that the Wolves have. Gobert has been such an important piece of this run for Minnesota and raises their floor significantly.

But if he becomes available, the Hawks could use his rim protection and rebounding. Gobert used to play for Hawks head coach Rudy Gobert and reuniting them could be intriguing for the Hawks.

2. Steven Adams

Aside from his inability to shoot, Adams is the perfect center for the Hawks to have behind Okongwu. Adams is big, physical, and one of the best offensive rebounders the league has seen.

Why is he unrealistic? For starters, he is very important to what the Houston Rockets do, and they just signed him to an extension last summer. However, the Rockets lost in the first round of the playoffs to a beat-up Lakers team, and Houston might want to shake things up. If so, the Hawks would be interested, but I have a hard time seeing this one transpire.

3. Jarrett Allen

The Cavaliers are still going in the playoffs, but they are two losses away from their season ending. Jarrett Allen has been an important part of the Cavaliers' success over the past few seasons, but this feels like an offseason where Cleveland may have to make some tough decisions with their roster, and Allen could be a player who could be moved, and he would have a number of suitors.

However, his contract is only going up from here; he would provide spacing issues pairing with Dyson Daniels, and would cost real assets to acquire. He is not a bad option, but I think the Hawks will end up looking elsewhere.