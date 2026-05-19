Seven Win Now Trade Targets For the Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have been preaching development and patience since the season, insisting that they are not going to make any win-now moves and that they are not one player away. The Hawks are armed with flexibility this summer (potentially lots of it) and have three picks in next month's NBA Draft, including two first-round picks.

But I think that the Hawks could be on the market to acquire a player at the right price. If you think back to last year's trade for Kristaps Porzingis, the Hawks swooped in and got a player who fit their roster and their needs perfectly for a great price, even if it did not work out as they had hoped. Atlanta might not be looking to go all in on a player to win right now, but there are players out there who could be great fits for the Hawks and Atlanta might be interested at the right price.

The Hawks' biggest needs as a roster right now include shotmaking in their halfcourt offense, a solution at guard, and interior defense and rebounding, as well as upgrading their bench. Here are seven candidates the Hawks could target if they want to upgrade those spots.

Mavericks Guard Kyrie Irving

Oct 22, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks injured guard Kyrie Irving walks across the court during the game against the San Antonio Spurs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

I have written about Irving as a potential trade candidate before and I still think that he could be had at the right price.

If the Hawks are going to make a trade for a guard and move on from CJ McCollum, they have to get a surefire upgrade for their starting lineup. Irving would represent that, but he does come with concerns about his age and his ACL injury at the end of the 2024-2025 season that caused him to miss this past season.

Despite his age, Irving is still one of the elite scorers in this league and has done so in the playoffs. It was clearly an issue for the Hawks in the playoffs and Irving would fix that. What would the cost be? That is a fascinating question considering his age and injury history, but it is worth exploring for Atlanta.

Wolves Center Rudy Gobert

May 10, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) dunks against the San Antonio Spurs in the fourth quarter of game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

As of today, there is no indication that the Wolves are going to trade Gobert, but it is easy to see the path that would get them there.

For the third straight season, Minnesota had a good run in the playoffs, but they have not been able to get over the hump and get to the NBA Finals. After watching last night's game between the Thunder and Spurs, it is clear the gap between those two teams and everyone else in the Western Conference (and the NBA) is wide and may only get wider.

Minnesota has a superstar in Anthony Edwards, but they have limited assets to surround him with talent. I don't think they are interested in trading Jaden McDaniels, which leaves Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle as potential players who could be moved.

It is not hard to see why Atlanta might want Gobert if available. He played for Hawks head coach Quin Snyder in Utah and is still an elite defensive player, who fits just what the Hawks need at center in terms of rim protection and size to pair with Onyeka Okongwu.

Again, the cost might be too prohibitive, but Gobert would fit with Atlanta and only has two more years left on his deal.

Mavericks center Daniel Gafford

Mar 23, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Daniel Gafford (21) warms up before the game against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The Hawks are going to do something at the center position this offseason, and Gafford is a player that they reportedly had interest in at the trade deadline.

He would come at a cheaper cost than Gobert, but is not as effective. However, he would fit the Hawks need for rebounding and rim protection, not to mention as a legit rim threat on offense. Gafford has three more seasons left on his contract and the Mavericks might be willing to part with him.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard

Apr 15, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) defends Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) as he drives to the basket in the first half during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trading for Leonard would epitomize a win now move if the Hawks made it.

Similarly to Irving, I am having a hard time pinning down Leonard's trade value. He is clearly still an elite player and finished in the top eight of MVP voting, but has one year left on his contract, is aging, and has an extensive injury history. However, he would be an elite two-way addition that would fill some of the Hawks biggest needs, especially when it comes to someone they can depend on to make tough shots and defend at a high level.

I think it is very unlikely this comes to pass, but again, his trade value is fairly uncertain and for the right price, the Hawks might just make a deal.

Celtics forward Jaylen Brown

Apr 30, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (9) during the second quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

There has been plenty of chatter around Brown, and the Hawks reportedly had brief trade discussions around him so I won't rule out the possibility that the Hawks bring the Georgia native home.

However, this is the kind of move that Onsi Saleh has said the Hawks won't be making this summer, and Brown would cost a fortune to land, not to mention he is on a very expensive contract.

Nuggets guard Jamal Murray

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) dribbles the ball past Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels (3) in the second half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

The Nuggets are in a similar position to Minnesota. They are having to compete with San Antonio and Oklahoma City in the Western Conference and after two straight playoff runs coming up short, they don't exactly have a lot of avenues to improve. The team has said they are facing a reality where everyone but three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is available to be moved, and that includes Jamal Murray.

You can take most of what I said that Kyrie Irving brings to the Hawks and say it about Murray, but Murray is younger. He would represent an upgrade over McCollum as the lead guard on the team and brign playoff experience to the roster. His cost might be too expensive, but the Hawks should at least think about it.

Kings guard Malik Monk

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Hawks need a much better bench if they are going to compete in the Eastern Conference and that was one of the things holding the team back in the playoff loss to the Knicks.

Monk would be a cheaper option at guard than either Irving or Murray and would fill a similar hope for the Hawks. He is not on a prohibitive deal either and his ability to score and make shots should be appealing to the Hawks front office.