Report: Atlanta Hawks Could Be Team to Watch If Karl-Anthony Towns Hits Free Agency Next Summer

The 2026-2027 NBA season begins next week and the New York Knicks are going to begin their title defense.

The news is that if you are a Knicks fan, there has been more discussion about Karl-Anthony Towns and his lack of a contract extension before the season begins. New York's front office went so far as to put out a statement saying that they would not discuss an extension with Towns during the season.

This is opening the discussion about what happens if the Knicks and Towns can't eventually come to an agreement. Would Towns decline his player option and enter free agency next summer?

If he does, the Atlanta Hawks are reportedly one of the teams that will be waiting on him according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst:

"If Towns isn't extended, he could opt out and enter free agency. There definitely are teams -- starting with the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers, and Atlanta Hawks -- that would probably line up to make big offers. This is what other teams are studying with the Knicks.

New York could pivot to having cap space next year if Towns walks, opening other options. Hart has a $22 million team option, and the Knicks currently hold options on Pacome Dadiet and Tyler Kolek. If Towns walks, the Knicks could clear around $40 million to reformat the team around Brunson before his eventual and rewarding new deal would kick in. This is reason enough for the team to hold off on all business, including an extension for Hart, until they know Towns' plans."

Hawks are a team to watch

While the focus right now is on the season ahead, with the Hawks hoping to get back to the playoffs for a second consecutive season, the Hawks are one of the teams to watch moving forward and they seem to be one big move away from entering contender status. If Towns were to indeed hit free agency, Atlanta should absolutely pursue him.

For starters, getting a star player in free agency would mean that Atlanta could keep the main pieces of their team and not trade them for Towns. Adding him to a roster that already has Kingston Flemings, Dyson Daniels, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Jalen Johnson, Onyeka Okongwu, and Aaron Wiggins would make the Hawks a very talented roster while also weakening one of the best rosters in the Eastern Conference.

Second, Towns is the kind of player that is missing from this roster. He is an elite offensive talent who showed great improvement on the defensive end and was the second best player for the Knicks during their championship run. He would draw a lot of attention on offense and help the Hawks in the halfcourt, which was a huge issue for them during the playoffs.

The Hawks have these guaranteed contracts on the books for next season:

Jalen Johnson- $30,000,000

Dyson Daniels- $25,000,000

Onyeka Okongwu-$16,880,000

Nickeil Alexander-Walker-$15,161,800

Corey Kispert- $13,025,000

Aaron Wiggins- $8,168,226

Kingston Flemings- $7,716,120

Zuby Ejiofor- $3,626,160

Henri Veesaar-$2,294,370

They will have more than enough space to sign a big name free agent, Towns or someone else, or use their cap space to make a big trade for a player, similar to how the Lakers acquired Walker Kessler this summer.

Do I think this is going to happen? No, I think that eventually, Towns and the Knicks are going to come to an agreement. He was the second best player on a championship team and while the second apron concerns are coming for New York, I think that Towns is not going to be a player they move on from.

But if they do, the Hawks should be in hot pursuit.