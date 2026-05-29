Report: Contract Extension For Atlanta Hawks head coach Quin Snyder "Inevitable"

The Atlanta Hawks got a head start on their offseason after a first-round exit at the hands of the New York Knicks, and things are starting to fall in place for next season.

The offseason started with the NBA Draft Lottery, in which the Hawks landed with the No. 8 overall pick, and then yesterday, it was announced that Onsi Saleh was being promoted to President of Basketball Operations and given a contract extension, following rumors of a pursuit by the Philadelphia 76ers.

I wrote yesterday that it felt the next big decision to come out of Atlanta would be concerning head coach Quin Snyder and his contract. Snyder has one more year on his contract,, and it has felt like things were moving towards him staying as the coach and today, NBA insider Marc Stein reported that in league coaching circles, an extension for Snyder feels like it is coming any day now:

"An extension for Snyder, who has worked closely alongside Saleh, has been largely regarded as inevitable in league coaching circles since the Hawks' first-round exit to New York, when Atlanta impressively seized a 2-1 series lead with one-point wins in Game 2 and Game 3. The Knicks are 11-0 since that defeat."

Stein also dropped a note about how there was buzz during the regular season that the Cleveland Cavaliers would pursue Snyder this offseason:

"There were rumbles during the regular season that Cleveland would have interest in pursuing Snyder — Donovan Mitchell's former coach in Utah — in the event of a coaching change there, but sources with knowledge of the Cavaliers' thinking have pushed back on such suggestions, insisting that Kenny Atkinson was always destined to retain his job for a third season."

It should be noted that as long as Snyder remained under contract with the Hawks, Cleveland could only interview him if given permission or if the Hawks and Snyder parted ways. It does not seem like either of those things are going to happen, and Cleveland has already announced that Kenny Atkinson is going to remain their head coach.

This makes all the sense for Atlanta. They have a clear direction that they are working to move in and they took huge steps in that direction this season. Snyder has not been perfect while in Atlanta, but he has dealt with a number of obstacles in his way. After Atlanta finished the season 20-6 and looked like one of the best teams in the NBA, it feels like the start of something special.

Atlanta is armed with two first-round picks this offseason, plenty of flexibility to make moves, and Saleh is still leading the way in the front office. Snyder feels like the next piece of the puzzle, and it sounds like an extension is on its way.