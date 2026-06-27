Report: Hawks Actively Trying to Acquire A Center On The Trade Market

It is not exactly a secret that the Hawks need to add to the center position this offseason. Yes, they drafted Henri Veesaar and Zuby Ejiofor this week during the NBA Draft, but they are not going to be relying on two rookies to back up Onyeka Okongwu this year. Both Ejiofor and Veesaar are going to need time to develop, and Atlanta could stand to add at least one, possibly multiple veteran centers this offseason.

The Hawks have been reportedly interested in re-signing Jock Landale, but according to NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer, the Hawks are actively looking on the trade market for a big man:

"The Hawks are in active trade pursuit of a big man, The Stein Line has learned.

It was not immediately known how broad Atlanta's list of potential targets is …but they certainly are looking.

For past perspective: New Orleans' Yves Missi, Orlando's Goga Bitadze and Dallas' Daniel Gafford are all centers that the Hawks have pursued previously and who are generally regarded as available.

Sources said that the Hawks, coming out of the draft, had some designs on trying to test Oklahoma City's resolve when it came to Isaiah Hartenstein's availability as part of their push to upgrade the center rotation.

They always understood that it would be an extreme longshot, but there was initially some hope that the combination of the Thunder's decision to draft Michigan's Aday Mara with the 12th overall pick and second apron concerns might make Hartenstein unexpectedly available. Atlanta, remember, selected Houston guard Kingston Flemings with the eighth overall pick in Tuesday night's draft, contributing to Mara's availability at No. 12."

The Hawks are not going to have a shot at Hartenstein any longer, however, as he signed a three-year, $75 million deal to return to the Thunder. As Stein said, though, that was always going to be a long shot, but Hartenstein would have been the perfect target and player for this Hawks team.

Who could they trade for?

Mar 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) shoots during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It would not surprise me if the Hawks circled back and attempted to pursue either Gafford, Miss, or Bitadze, though I wonder if Bitadze injuring Jock Landale in a late season matchup would cause any rethink there.

Gafford is the best of that trio and has the most experience. He is a very reliable shot blocker and rebounder, which are two skills the Hawks need. I don't think the cost to acquire Gafford would be prohibitive and is a name to continue to monitor.

Missi was a first round selection by the Pelicans in the 2024 draft and while he has shown talent, he is still relatively inexperienced and has really struggled on defense. I would be surprised if the Hawks traded for him and relied on him as the backup center.

Who are some other names out there for Atlanta?

With Giannis Antetokounmpo now in Miami, there are many naturally wondering if Myles Turner would be next. He has three years and $83.5 million left on his contract and is coming off a bad season with Milwaukee, but he can space the floor and protect the rim. It would not surprise me if the Hawks attempt to acquire him, but the contract could be a deal breaker.

Would the Cavaliers part with Jarrett Allen? They have not been rumored to do so and I find it very unlikely.

Jalen Smith in Chicago is a low-cost option that could be appealing to Atlanta because of his ability to rebound and stretch the floor, while also being on an expiring deal.

Could Houston make Steven Adams available? Again, I find that unlikely because of how key Adams is to their success and how much they missed him last season once he was injured.

The Hawks are going to add another center this offseason, I can tell you that much. Will it be one of those names though or could a surprise trade candidate emerge this offseason?