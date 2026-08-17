Report: Hawks Assistant GM Kyle Korver Departing Atlanta's Front Office

According to multiple reports, Atlanta Hawks assistant general manager Kyle Korver is set to depart the team. Per NBA insider Marc Stein, "Korver parts on good terms and has expressed excitement about his next post-playing chapter."

NEWS: Hawks assistant GM Kyle Korver is leaving the franchise after four years in Atlanta's front office, @TheSteinLine has learned.



I'm told Korver, who also had an All-Star season as a Hawk, parts on good terms and has expressed excitement about his next post-playing chapter. pic.twitter.com/XGnlXroJTZ — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) August 17, 2026

Another Front Office Departure

Nov 15, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks assistant general manager Kyle Korver on the court before a game against the New York Knicks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Korver is the second prominent front office member to leave Atlanta this offseason. Earlier, Bryson Graham left the Hawks' front office to become the leader of the Chicago Bulls' front office, and now Korver is set to depart as well.

Before he was a member of the front office, Korver had played four and a half seasons with the team and even had an All-Star appearance in 2014-2015. That season, he was a member of a Hawks team that won a franchise-record 60 games and earned the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Korver ranks eighth in NBA history in three-pointers made (2,450) and eighth in career three-point percentage (.429), including the best single-season mark in league history (.536 in 2009-10 with the Jazz). He is the only player to lead the league in three-point percentage four times.

In July 2022, Korver joined the Hawks as director of player affairs and development and later on in January of 2023, he became the Hawks assistant general manager.

When Atlanta opted to fire former general manager Landry Fields last April and promote Onsi Saleh to the position, Korver stayed on with the franchise, but is now pursuing other opportunities.

Despite the change in the front office, there is a lot of faith in the direction the Hawks are heading. Saleh finished second in executive of the year voting, losing to Brad Stevens in Boston, and he made another series of opportunistic moves this offseason to set the Hawks up well for the future.

Saleh cautioned everyone that the Hawks would not be skipping steps in their building process and that they were going to focus on getting younger and having internal development. He stuck to that message by drafting Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor, and Henri Veesaar. He also made moves to address the Hawks depth, adding Lu Dort and Aaron Wiggins from Oklahoma City.

He has also put the Hawks in position to be in the mix for the next star player that is available via trade or free agency. Atlanta has a large number of expiring contracts that they could put together to reach a big salary or they could open up a large amount of cap space for next summer.

Korver and Graham were important members of the Hawks front office, but there is plenty of optimism in Atlanta about the direction of the franchise, despite the movement.