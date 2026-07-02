Report: Hawks In The Mix To Trade For Pelicans Forward Trey Murphy III

The Eastern Conference landscape has changed this offseason. The Knicks are still the reigning champs, but lost Mitchell Robinson. Boston just sent Jaylen Brown to the 76ers, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been traded to the Miami Heat, and Kawhi Leonard is back with the Toronto Raptors, the team he led to a champsionship in 2019.

While there have been a lot of star player trades in the Eastern Conference, the Atlanta Hawks have opted to focus on retaining their own free agents and the NBA Draft, as well as a couple of moves around the margins. Atlanta has brought back CJ McCollum, Jock Landale, guaranteed Buddy Hield's contract, drafted three rookies, and made trades for Aaron Wiggins and Devin Carter.

The Hawks are counting on internal development and these other moves to keep them in the mix in what has become a very crowded Eastern Conference landscape.

But if there is one thing you can count on President of Basketball Operations Onsi Saleh doing, it is being opportunistic and looking for ways to improve.

According to Hoopshype insider Michael Scotto, the Hawks are one of several teams that have shown interest in New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III:

"Teams that are in the mix for Murphy to varying degrees now are the Celtics, Pistons, Warriors, Clippers, and Hawks, league sources told HoopsHype.

Atlanta has always monitored the trade market on Murphy and other available players. The Hawks have several future first-round picks and tradeable contracts to dangle."

Would this make sense for Atlanta?

Apr 3, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III (25) dribbles against Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murphy III is one of the most discussed young players when it comes to the trade market, but the asking price for the New Orleans Pelicans foward has always been very high. There were rumblings leading into the draft last Tuesday that the Pelicans were looking to get in the lottery and they had discussions with the Hawks about sending Murphy to Atlanta in a deal that would have included the No. 8 overall pick, which the Hawks used to select Kingston Flemings.

In his fifth season with the Pelicans, Murphy averaged 21.5 PPG, 5.7 RPG, and 3.8 APG while shooting 47% from the field and 38% from three on 8.6 attempts per game. He has improved each season and the 6'8 210 LBS forward is a very solid defender as well.

Safe to say, he is one of the most coveted players on the trade market and the Pelicans have refused to move him up to this point. There has been speculation that after dealing Jaylen Brown to the 76ers, they would pivot to Murphy and try to land him, but nothing has materialized as of yet.

While Murphy would be a talent upgrade for the Hawks, he would cost multiple valuable draft picks and might not be the cleanest fit. Atlanta's two biggest issues coming into the offseason were in the backcourt and at center and while Murphy would help their shooting and give them another versatile wing, he does not solve the other issues. He is on a reasonable contract though and is a coveted player across the league.

Under Saleh, the Hawks are always looking around for a good deal and ways to upgrade their team and right now, they actually have 16 players on standard contracts on their roster, meaning that at some point, they are going to have to trim the roster down some. Could they consolidate some players, as well as give New Orleans the draft capital they desire to land Murphy and ensure they don't fall too far behind in the Eastern Conference?

Other teams will certainly be involved, but keep an eye on where Murphy could land.