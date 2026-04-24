Social Media Reacts to Hawks 'Last-Second Win Over New York Knicks in Game Three
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Don't look now but the Atlanta Hawks are leading the series against the third seeded New York Knicks 2-1.
Atlanta led for most of the way, but a poor offensive fourth quarter let the Knicks back into the game and it looked like New York was going to be able to pull the win out. Jalen Brunson, no stranger to big clutch moments late in games, hit a bucket and got fouled and the free throw put the Knicks ahead by three with just a little under a minute left.
What followed though was the late game steadiness that has defined Atlanta in the last two games. A Jalen Johnson bucket cut the Knicks lead to one and after getting a stop, CJ McCollum hit the go ahead basket with 12.3 seconds left and then the Hawks sealed the deal with a stop on the defensive end.
This game certainly had the attention of social media and here are some of the best reactions:
How was the game won?
This was the best game that the Hawks got from their young star Jalen Johnson, but once again the story of the game for the Hawks was their defense and CJ McCollum.
McCollum was fantastic in the first half for the Hawks and then was quiet when the Knicks defense really honed in on him as the lead shot creator. However, when the Hawks needed him him the most, he hit the go ahead bucket. The story of McCollum and what he has brought to this team has been been incredible and he has the Hawks halfway to a series win over one of the NBA's most talented teams.
Joanthan Kuminga had 19 points in the game two win on Monday and he was fantastic once again tonight to help get the Hawks the win. He scored 21 points, closed the game for Atlanta again, played really good defense, and played in control all game. Kuminga can be up and down, but he has strung together two really strong performances back-to-back.
The defense for the Hawks held the Knicks to 43% shooting from the field and 10-35 from three. Mikal Bridges scored 0 points and 9 of the 10 three point makes for the Knicks came from OG Anunoby and Deuce McBride.
This is a huge win for the Hawks and now they need two more to get the series win over the Knicks.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell