Social Media Reacts to Hawks 'Last-Second Win Over New York Knicks in Game Three

Don't look now but the Atlanta Hawks are leading the series against the third seeded New York Knicks 2-1.

Atlanta led for most of the way, but a poor offensive fourth quarter let the Knicks back into the game and it looked like New York was going to be able to pull the win out. Jalen Brunson, no stranger to big clutch moments late in games, hit a bucket and got fouled and the free throw put the Knicks ahead by three with just a little under a minute left.

What followed though was the late game steadiness that has defined Atlanta in the last two games. A Jalen Johnson bucket cut the Knicks lead to one and after getting a stop, CJ McCollum hit the go ahead basket with 12.3 seconds left and then the Hawks sealed the deal with a stop on the defensive end.

This game certainly had the attention of social media and here are some of the best reactions:

THE HAWKS HOLD ON.



ATLANTA TAKES A 2-1 SERIES LEAD OVER NEW YORK! pic.twitter.com/6PFw4Tgcol — NBA (@NBA) April 24, 2026

KNICKS FUMBLE FINAL PLAY OF THE GAME



HAWKS GO UP 2-1



O.M.G. 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/YKspYvoXpW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 24, 2026

The Knicks FUMBLE on the final play of the game and the Hawks survive 😱



What a finish to Game 3 in Atlanta!pic.twitter.com/jt2CcyzfRe — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 24, 2026

The Atlanta Hawks from 3 right now pic.twitter.com/9p0RtfYKIb — Matt (@sixringsofsteeI) April 23, 2026

HAWKS DEFENSE AGAIN.



CJ middy to an Amazing last possession defensively. 2-1 ATL pic.twitter.com/w19hQJzDAr — Ryan Hammer🔨 (@ryanhammer09) April 24, 2026

THE Atlanta #Hawks DO IT AGAIN 😱



109-108 over the New York Knicks to take a 2-1 series lead 🔥



Another thriller. You better watch out… ATL is coming 🏀😤 pic.twitter.com/wc3vrJXM6v — ATL Sports Zone (@ATLSportsZone) April 24, 2026

Mikal Bridges as Knicks lose Game Three 109-108 as Hawks take 2-1 first round series lead:



0 points

0-3 FG

4 turnovers

-26 in 21 minutes game worst pic.twitter.com/teEKgxWuap — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) April 24, 2026

What a win for the Hawks. That was wild. Considering Atlanta blew a nice lead, that would have been a crushing loss. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) April 24, 2026

Every year in Round One there’s a random Making-the-Leap guy… and somehow this year it’s 34 year old CJ McCollum. I love the playoffs!!!! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 24, 2026

cj mccollum when he sees brunson on defense pic.twitter.com/7ziWFZAFsQ — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) April 24, 2026

How was the game won?

This was the best game that the Hawks got from their young star Jalen Johnson, but once again the story of the game for the Hawks was their defense and CJ McCollum.

McCollum was fantastic in the first half for the Hawks and then was quiet when the Knicks defense really honed in on him as the lead shot creator. However, when the Hawks needed him him the most, he hit the go ahead bucket. The story of McCollum and what he has brought to this team has been been incredible and he has the Hawks halfway to a series win over one of the NBA's most talented teams.

Joanthan Kuminga had 19 points in the game two win on Monday and he was fantastic once again tonight to help get the Hawks the win. He scored 21 points, closed the game for Atlanta again, played really good defense, and played in control all game. Kuminga can be up and down, but he has strung together two really strong performances back-to-back.

The defense for the Hawks held the Knicks to 43% shooting from the field and 10-35 from three. Mikal Bridges scored 0 points and 9 of the 10 three point makes for the Knicks came from OG Anunoby and Deuce McBride.

This is a huge win for the Hawks and now they need two more to get the series win over the Knicks.