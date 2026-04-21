Social Media Reacts to Hawks Thrilling 4th Quarter Comeback vs the Knicks

What a game at Madison Square Garden.

The Atlanta Hawks, trailing 0-1 in the series vs New York, went into the fourth quarter down by 12 and looking like they were going to be trailing 0-2 heading back to Atlanta. However, a great defensive quarter with some clutch plays from CJ McCollum, Nickeil Alexander, and Jalen Johnson to seal the win for the Hawks and even the series up at 1-1.

Social media had plenty of reaction to what the Hawks were able to do to New York tonight at MSG:

It got real quiet in here — Bob Rathbun (@BobRathbunTV) April 21, 2026

He’s trying, Jennifer. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 21, 2026

A dumbfounding collapse from the Knicks! Wowwwwwwwww. Shout out to CJ - anyone could have traded for that dude for four solid months. — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) April 21, 2026

CJ jumped in that Time Machine and went back to Portland — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 21, 2026

My. Word. CJ. McCollum.



Jose Alvarado poked a beast and the Atlanta Hawks have absolutely stunned MSG. — John Fanta (@John_Fanta) April 21, 2026

What an insanely terrible collapse by the Knicks. One of the worst playoff collapses they’ve had at home.



And what a win for the Hawks to even the series at 1-1.



Great defensive approach by Atlanta and CJ McCollum looking like the best piece of the Hawks’ trade deadline deal! — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) April 21, 2026

It was a wild one, but the Hawks just stole Game 2 and home-court advantage in the series.



Atlanta trailed by as many as 14 in the 2nd half and by 12 after 3 quarters.



32 points for CJ McCollum, who is suddenly quite popular in New York.



Breakdown to come on @LockedOnHawks. — Brad Rowland (@BTRowland) April 21, 2026

THE ATLANTA HAWKS HAVE TIED THE SERIES AT ONE GAME A PIECE pic.twitter.com/gj5E9sr2GN — Jake (@SuperiorNBA) April 21, 2026

How did it happen?

The 4th quarter is where the game was won for the Hawks, it is that simple.

Atlanta held the Knicks to 15 points on 5-22 shooting from the field in the fourth quarter and outscored them in the paint 22-4. Not only that, but nobody on the Knicks was giving Jalen Brunson any help, as he scored 10 of the Knicks 15 points in the final quarter and hit some clutch shots himself.

CJ McCollum and Jonathan Kuminga were the players of the game tonight for the Hawks. McCollum poured in 32 points on 12-22 shooting and Kuminga had 19 points off the bench and played exception defense on Karl-Anthony Towns, helping to hold him to 0 points in the fourth quarter tonight in the win.

It should be noted that the Hawks have this series tied 1-1 and their best player, Jalen Johnson, and their top scoring guard this season, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, have not player particularly well in either game this series.

Alexander-Walker did have some clutch defensive stops on Brunson and did hit a big three down the stretch of the game, but only scored nine points total.

Johnson had four points in the first half, with all four points coming on free throw attempts, but ended up with 17 points in the game and some big fourth quarter baskets.

The Hawks showed that they can win one game with both of those players not playing well, but I don't know that can hold up for an entire series. Going forward, Atlanta needs Johnson and Alexander-Walker to step up and seize the moment if the Hawks want to pull the upset.

Coming into the series, the Hawks wanted to at least get a split on the road and get home court advantage and they have done that. Now, they have a chance to take a series lead on Thursday night.