Starting Lineups Announced For Friday's Hawks-Cavaliers Matchup

Game time is getting close in Atlanta.

The Hawks and the Cavaliers are getting set to meet for the second time in three days, but this matchup is going to look a little different, especially on the Cleveland side of things. They are going to be missing Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, Sam Merrill, and Thomas Bryant in this game and Mitchell especially is going to be a big loss. He was one of the keys to a Cleveland win on Wednesday and now there is going to be a new starter out there for Cleveland.

Speaking of starters, the lineups for tonight's game were just announced:

Hawks

G- CJ McCollum

G- Nickeil Alexander-Walker

F- Dyson Daniels

F- Jalen Johnson

C- Onyeka Okongwu

Cavaliers

G- James Harden

G- Jaylon Tyson

F- Max Strus

F- Dean Wade

C- Evan Mobley

Can Hawks get the win they need?

Atlanta has squandered opportunities this week with losses the Cavs and the Knicks, but there is no shame in losing to two of the best teams in the NBA by a combined nine points. However, with Cleveland missing key members of their rotation tonight, most notably Mitchell, there is not better time for the Hawks to clinch a playoff spot than tonight at home against a short handed opponent.

Hardnen and Mobley are going to be the two key players to watch tonight for the Cavs, not just for their impact on the game, but for how much they might even play at all. Cleveland is more than likely going to be the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, but are still technically alive for the No. 3 seed. Will Harden and Mobley play big minutes tonight or will we see a more conservative approach by Cleveland?

The Hawks rotation tonight is also going to be interesting to watch. The starters are set in stone, but will Atlanta use the same bench rotation as Wednesday? The big question is going to center around former No. 1 pick Zaccharie Risacher, who did not play in the last game. Corey Kispert was instead in the rotation, the first time he had played meaningful minutes against a meaningful opponent in weeks. It was an interesting decision by head coach Quin Snyder and that is going to be something to monitor tonight.

The rest of the bench rotation should remain Jonathan Kuminga, Mouhamed Gueye, and Gabe Vincent