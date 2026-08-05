The 10 Best Offseason Moves in Atlanta Hawks History

The Atlanta Hawks have only made two conference finals appearances since the franchise moved to Atlanta and no NBA Finals appearances.

But the franchise has had some big moments in the offseason that has led to some of the most memorable moments in franchise history. Not every move has been a home run, but the Hawks have a solid track record of making good moves and turning them into winning seasons.

But what are the best offseason moves in Hawks history?

10. Signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker (2025)

Apr 8, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the most recent move on this list and this move could end up being much higher on this list when it is all said and done.

When the Hawks completed a sign-and-trade with Minnesota to acquire Alexander-Walker, it was thought he would be the Hawks 6th man off the bench, but an early injury to Trae Young gave NAW a path to minutes and he responded with the best season of his career.

Alexander-Walker would go on to become the NBA's Most Improved Player and he averaged career highs in points per game (20.8), rebounds per game (3.4), assists per game (3.7) and steals per game (1.31), while tallying career highs in field goal percentage (45.9%), three-point field goal percentage (39.9%) and free throw percentage (90.2%) this past season. He appeared in 78 games, making 71 starts, with the Hawks owning a 42-29 record in games in which he started.

NAW is going to get a chance to continue making an impact for the Hawks and they got him on the non-taxpayer midlevel exception. Pretty good move.

9. Trading Dejounte Murray for Dyson Daniels (2024)

Mar 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) dribbles against Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) in the first half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If we were talking about the worst offseason moves in Hawks history, every Atlanta fan would know that the initial trade for Murray would be near the top of the list. However, the Hawks have done well to get out of the Murray trade, and that includes sending him to New Orleans for Dyson Daniels, Larry Nance Jr, E.J. Liddell, and a first-round pick.

Daniels has gone on to finish second in the Defensive Player of the Year voting after the 2024-2025 season, winning Most Improved Player and making the All-Defense team. All Daniels was able to do this year was make second team all-defense.

In 76 games played this past season, all starts, Daniels averaged career highs in rebounds (6.8), including a career-best 4.4 defensive rebounds and 5.9 assists, in addition to 11.9 points and 1.96 steals in 33.2 minutes. He ranked second in the NBA in steals per game and led all Eastern Conference players in total steals (149).

Daniels has been fantastic in just two years with Atlanta and looks like a cornerstone as this team continues to build.

8. Atlanta Signs Bogdan Bogdanovic (2020)

Jan 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) dribbles up court during the first half against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Another fairly recent signing, but one that helped propel the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals and a move that helped put them two wins away from the NBA Finals in 2021.

Bogdanovic was fantastic during his time with the Hawks, finishing in the top six of 6th man of the year voting twice and finished his time with Atlanta averaging 15.1 PPG, 3.5 RPG, and 3.0 APG, shooting 38.4% from three.

He might move down this list if Daniels and NAW continue on their trajectories, but getting him in the 2020 offseason was a huge steal for Atlanta.

7. Hawks signing Moses Malone (1988)

Malone was not in his prime when he signed with the Hawks, but he did go on to make an All-Star game during his first season with Atlanta and also finished 13th in MVP voting.

In his three years with the franchise, Malone averaged 16.5 and 10.0 RPG. He was steady and a very good player for his three years with the Hawks.

6. Hawks sign Paul Millsap (2013)

Apr 24, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward Paul Millsap (4) signs autographs before a game against the Washington Wizards in game four of the first round of the 2017 NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some Hawks fans were dreaming of signing Dwight Howard during the summer of 2013, Atlanta made a much better and smarter signing (but would later go on to sign Howard in a disaster move in 2016).

Atlanta signed Utah Jazz forward Paul Millsap to a two-year, $19 million contract that summer and all he did was go on to make four All-Star teams, finishing 5th in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2015-2016, and leading the Hawks to their best ever regular season in 2014-2015. The Hawks won 60 games that season and made their first conference finals appearance in franchise history.

5. Hawks signing Dikembe Mutombo (1996)

Mutombo was one of the best, most dominant defensive players of all-time and won the Defensive Player of the Year award twice during his time with the Hawks. He now has his jersey retired at State Farm Arena.

He appeared in 343 games with the franchise from 1996-01, averaging 11.9 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game. He ranks first in blocks per game and third in total blocks in franchise history with 1,094.

Mutombo set the team record for the most defensive rebounds in a season (853 in 1999-00) and is one of only six Hawks to average at least 10.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

4. Trading for Mookie Blaylock (1992)

Before the Hawks had a dominant paint protector with Mutombo, the Hawks had one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA in Mookie Blaylock. Atlanta acquired him from the New Jersey Nets and Blaylock had the best moments with the Hawks.

Blaylock played seven seasons with Atlanta, making the All-Star team in 1993-1994, finishing 7th for Defensive Player of the Year in 1992-1993, and making either first or second team all-defense in every season with the Hawks.

Blaylock averaged 14.9 PPG with Atlanta, as well as 7.3 APG, and 2.6 SPG.

3. Al Horford drafted by Atlanta (2007)

May 6, 2016; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Al Horford (15) and Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) battle under the basket during the first half in game three of the second round of the NBA Playoffs at Philips Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Al Horford is one of the best players in Hawks history, and while Atlanta just missed out on being able to select Kevin Durant in the 2007 draft, they did well by drafting Horford.

Horford was arguably the best player in one of the most consistent eras in Hawks history.

In the nine seasons that Horford played with the Hawks, Atlanta made the playoffs in every season, and in the 2014-2015 season, Horford, alongside Paul Millsap (listed earlier on this ranking) helped get the Hawks to 60 wins and their first-ever Eastern Conference Finals Appearance. He was a four-time All-Star with the Hawks, and he made the All-NBA Third Team in the 2010-2011 season.

The Hawks made a huge mistake by not re-signing Horford during the summer of 2016 and then signing Dwight Howard, but that does not change the fact that Horford was fantastic during his time with the franchise and should be remembered as such.

2. Trading for Joe Johnson (2005)

Nov 5, 2010; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Joe Johnson (2) during the third quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Hawks defeated the Timberwolves 113-103. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Hawks paid a big price to get Johnson away from the Phoenix Suns, but they got one of the best players in franchise history and along with Horford and Josh Smith, led Atlanta to consistent playoff births and some of the best Hawks teams this century.

During seven seasons, Johnson averaged 20.9 PPG, 5.2 APG, and 4.2 RPG, while shooting 45% from the field and 36% from three.

In those seven seasons, Johnson made six All-Star teams and they were in the playoffs in five of the seven seasons. They could never get past the top teams in the Eastern Conference like Boston, Cleveland, Chicago, or Orlando, but it was a successful era for the Hawks and Johnson should be remembered fondly.

1. Trading for Dominique Wilkins (1982)

This is No. 1 and it is frankly not that close. Wilkins is the greatest player in Hawks history and one of icons in Atlanta sports.

Wilkins was one of the stars of the NBA during his time with the Hawks and for his career in Atlanta, he averaged 26.4 PPG, 6.9 RPG, and shooting 47% from the field. He was also a nine-time All-Star, finished in the Top-Six of MVP voting four times (including a second place finish in 1985-1986), and owns numerous Hawks records.