The Atlanta Hawks' Offseason Plans Will Be Clear After Two Big Decisions

The Atlanta Hawks were one of the surprising stories in the second half of the NBA season, and they have an interesting offseason ahead with some big decisions to make.

Most teams in the playoffs or in the playoff picture are in a tough spot financially, but the Hawks are different. They enter this offseason far away from the luxury tax or second apron, have two first-round picks (including the 8th overall pick), and the ability to create even more space.

Atlanta has a core of players (Jalen Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Dyson Daniels, and Onyeka Okongwu) to build around, but how will they go about that?

The Hawks' offseason and the direction they go are going to hinge on two important decisions, and it will become pretty evident what their plans are.

Stay or go?

Apr 30, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) is defended by New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The two big decisions Atlanta has to make concern CJ McCollum and Jonathan Kuminga. McCollum is set to be an unrestricted free agent while Kuminga has a $24. 2 million team option for next season. Both players had huge roles on the team after being acquired in trades and the Hawks would have big shoes to fill if they were to leave. McCollum was a starter for Atlanta and got them two big victories over the Knicks in the playoffs (the Knicks' only losses up to this point in the postseason).

Kuminga was the top bench option for the Hawks and he flashed his upside for Atlanta on both ends of the floor, but he also showed his inconsistency, and when he did not play well, the Hawks' bench was a non-factor in games. Now, that also highlights the Hawks' lack of depth this past season, but Kuminga was very hot and cold.

Why do these decisions matter so much? Here is the Hawks salary situation heading into the summer:

Jalen Johnson- $30 million

Dyson Daniels- $25 million

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: $15.2 million

Onyeka Okongwu- $16.1 million

Corey Kispert- $13.9 million

Zaccharie Risacher- $13.8

Asa Newell- $3.4 million

That is $117.4 million for seven players. The NBA has projected the salary cap to be at $165 million for next season.

If the Hawks pick up the team option and bring back Kuminga, that puts them at $141.6 million for eight players. If they pick up Mo Gueye's $2.4 million team option, the Hawks will be $144 million for nine players.

There is also the Buddy Hield contract. Hield's contract is partially guaranteed, and it becomes fully guaranteed by June 25th. If the Hawks don't waive Hield, they will owe him $9.6 million next season unless they trade him (which is possible), but if they choose to waive him, he is owed just three million. If he is waived, the Hawks will be at $147 million for nine players. Factor in that the Hawks have two first-round picks and a second-round pick, and Atlanta could be at 12 players on its roster, assuming the second-round pick is on a guaranteed deal.

This is all without bringing back McCollum.

If the Hawks elect they want to bring back both McCollum and Kuminga, as well as keep both first-round picks, they are not going to have room to get a big-name free agent such as Isaiah Hartenstein (if he is available) or Austin Reaves. They will still have access to the non-taxpayer MLE ($15 million), but the Hawks might be running it back with mostly the same team that they finished the season with if they opt to do that, and considering how the Hawks finished the year, that is not the worst plan.

Do the Hawks want to do that or remake the team around their core players?

The Hawks could get real cap space if they want to decline Kuminga's option and elect to let McCollum walk. The problem with that is the free agent class is not robust and unless the Hawks were getting Hartenstein or Reaves, it would not make sense to do that. Cap space can be used in more than free agency, but making trades will be difficult without Kuminga's salary, which is why I think his option is picked up, even if Atlanta wants to move him.

Those are the two paths ahead for the Hawks. Bring back those two, bring in two rookies, and find a great deal for a free agent using the non-tax MLE while seeing what kind of deal you could make with Corey Kispert or Zaccharie Risacher. Or, Atlanta declines to bring them both back and makes moves elsewhere and reshapes the team around Johnson, Alexander-Walker, Daniels, Okongwu, and the two first-round picks.

Atlanta has plenty of options on the table this summer, but the quality of those options will depend on the decisions they make with CJ McCollum and Jonathan Kuminga. What they decide to do with those two players will set the tone for the rest of the summer.