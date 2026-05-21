Which Members of the Atlanta Hawks Are Most Likely To Return? Ranking them by Percentage Chance

The Atlanta Hawks had an overall successful season, despite having multiple different versions of the team. They started the year with high hopes after a productive offseason, but injuries to Kristaps Porzingis and Trae Young stunted that progress from the moment the season began. The Hawks then had to navigate without those two, and then they remade their team at the trade deadline, acquiring CJ McCollum, Corey Kispert, Jonathan Kuminga, Jock Landale, Buddy Hield, and Gabe Vincent.

After acquiring those players, the Hawks proceeded to go 20-6, rise to 6th in the Eastern Conference, and lose in six games to the New York Knicks.

After remaking their roster throughout this past season, will Atlanta have to do it again this summer? Let's look at the possibility of each player returning.

Jalen Johnson- 90%

Unless your name is Victor Wembanyama, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, or Nikola Jokic, no player is 100% safe to be traded or moved in the NBA. With that being said, it would take something shocking for Atlanta to move Jalen Johnson, despite the poor playoff showing that he had against the Knicks.

Johnson is viewed favorably by the Hawks front office and just made his first All-Star team, and is a likely All-NBA selection. Could he be moved for a star in a trade? Sure, but that does not sound like something that Hawks GM Onsi Saleh is interested in doing this summer.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 90%

Atlanta signing Alexander-Walker was the best signing of any team last summer. Alexander-Walker became the second consecutive Hawk to win the NBA's Most Improved Player award. He is on one of the league's best contracts, and while he also had a disappointing series vs New York, he is on an upward trajectory.

I think that Alexander-Walker would only be moved in a star player level deal. Not impossible, but highly unlikely this summer.

Dyson Daniels- 80%

A lot is made of the three-point struggles for Daniels, but that really undermines his impact on the offensive end. Daniels made jumps on that end of the court while still being one of the best perimeter defenders in the NBA. He is also on a favorable contract for the Hawks and I will repeat that I think the only way Daniels is moved is for a superstar player. Why is he lower than NAW? Because Alexander-Walker's contract is a bit more team friendly.

Still, expect to see Daniels for a third season in Atlanta.

Onyeka Okongwu- 80%

Of the core four players for the Hawks, Okongwu has the least amount of time left on his contract and is extenstion eligible this summer. He has improved greatly as a shooter and is an impact defender and rebounder. Atlanta needs to find someone to pair with him and make up for his lack of rim protection, but Okongwu is very good and unless he is moved for a star or because the Hawks are not ready to extend him for a large amount of money, I expect him to be on this team next season.

Asa Newell- 70%

It might be a surprise to see Newell this high, but the Hawks have no incentive to move him. He showed enough flashes as a rookie and is on a very favorable contract. He does not make enough where he needs to be thrown in for money purposes and the former Georgia Bulldog is on an upward trajectory heading into his second season.

Mo Gueye- 70%

Mo Gueye has a $2.4 million team option for next season and the only reason the Hawks would not pick that up is if they want to extend him and get him on a longer deal already. Gueye has grown in each season with the Hawks and is a standout defender that is on a friendly contract.

Jonathan Kuminga- 60%

I think it is more likely than not that Kuminga will be back with the Hawks, but will it be on the $24 million team option or on a new contract? That is the big question the Hawks will have to figure out if they want Kuminga back.

Kuminga had a good run for the Hawks and became their most important bench player throught their second half run into the playoffs, but he flashed inconsistency on both ends of the floor. I think it is possible his option is picked up and used in a trade to bring in a high-level player, but he is young, athletic, and found a role with this team during the time after the trade deadline.

CJ McCollum- 60%

I give McCollum and Kuminga the same percentage chance to be back, and I think if the Hawks and McCollum can find common ground on a short-term deal, it makes sense to bring him back.

McCollum became a well-respected voice in the locker room and was a key shotmaker for Atlanta in their wins in games two and three vs the Knicks. He is older and won't be around for years to come, but this free agency class is weak overall and the only reasons he might not be back is if the two sides cannot agree on a contract or the Hawks want to pursue another option to replace him (Kyrie Irving?).

Jock Landale- 50%

Whether it is as a backup center or as the third center in the rotation, Jock Landale would be a great option to return to the roster as long as some other team does not swoop in and offer him more money or a bigger role, or both.

The Hawks need to fix their center rotation around Onyeka Okongwu and if they find an upgrade over Landale and draft one with one of their two first round picks, he is likely to not be back. Landale shot well from three and can stretch the floor while being a physical rebounder, which is what made him such a good fit in the first place.

Corey Kispert- 50%

Kispert is the one player on the roster who you could say is a "bad contract. He makes $27 million over the next two seasons before his team option in 2028-2029. I think it would be unwise to have him and Zaccharie Risacher both on the roster making the amount of money they are. Atlanta could move one or both.

Zaccharie Risacher- 50%

This will be one of the storylines of the offseason for the Hawks. Are they ready to move the former No. 1 overall pick and admit they made a mistake taking him at No.1 in 2024? Risacher had a letdown second season and was largely out of the rotation after the All-Star Break. He as a $17 million team option for 2027-2028 that has to be decided on by October and if Atlanta does not plan on picking that up, it would be best to move him now.

Keaton Wallace- 30%

This might seem high for Wallace, but he would come at a cheap cost, has familiarity with the roster and coaching staff, and every team needs players like this to round out their roster.

Buddy Hield- 20%

I will say this, I don't think that Hield is going to be back on his current contract. Atlanta has until June 25th to decide on Hield or his contract would become fully guaranteed for $9.2 million. Hield was not a part of the Hawks rotation after being acquired from Golden State, but was an important locker room voice. He could be brought back on a vet minimum, but I doubt he is back on this contract and if Atlanta does not waive him by that date, it could be because they want to use that contract in a trade.

Gabe Vincent- 10%

I think Vincent is the player that is least likely to be back. He is an unrestricted free agent and while he was solid in his role off the bench after the deadline, he can be replaced by a better player.